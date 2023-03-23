BreakingNews
10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend
Dayton Art Institute offers free Community Day celebrating women

The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) will celebrate Women’s History Month by highlighting works by women in its collection and offering free admission on Thursday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests will be able to follow a special self-guided tour of important works created by women, including Helen Frankenthaler, Joan Mitchell, Grandma Moses and Georgia O’Keefe.

“We are excited to offer the community an opportunity to experience the Dayton Art Institute at no cost,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a release. “Celebrating the impact of women in the fine arts during Women’s History Month is an important part of our commitment to our mission and vision here at the DAI.”

ExploreOhio lags behind nation in rebound of arts, culture economy, new data shows

Guests can view “New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West” at no charge. At 6:30 p.m., the DAI will screen the PBS documentary “Painting Taos,” including introductory remarks by Chief Curator Jerry N. Smith, in the Stuart and Mimi Rose Auditorium.

Other current Focus Exhibitions at the museum include “Woodblock Prints of Saitō Kiyoshi,” on view through July 16, and “Pondering the Mystery of Late Life,” on view through June 11.

For more information about planning a visit, including current museum hours, updates, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278).

The DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

