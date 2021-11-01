Embrace adventure: Season tickets on sale for National Geographic Live! Series

Sunday, February 20 at 3 p.m. and Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

“Throughout history, powerful women have been called many things – witches, regents and seductresses. But there was a time in the ancient world when at least one was called “King.” Dr. Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptology, will introduce you to some strong female leaders, whose power was compromised from the start.”

From Summit to Sea with Andy Mann

Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. and Monday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

“Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Andy Mann uses his work to bridge the gap between science and policy. From his early days as a rock climber to his current passion documenting the critically endangered oceanic whitetip shark, his stunning images tell the story of our rapidly changing planet, from top to bottom.”

Social By Nature with Ronan Donovan

Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. and Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

“Chimpanzees, wolves and gorillas are among the most charismatic of the social mammals we know – besides ourselves. They’re also under threat. Join biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan as he talks about the incredible similarities we humans share with other social mammals in the animal kingdom, and what we can learn from them.”

Season tickets start at $75 for adults and $52.50 for students. For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org.

Patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks must also be worn inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over.

The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.