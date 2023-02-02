Fall in love with downtown Dayton businesses at First Friday art hop

· The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

· The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Israeli Artist Yael Bartana will join CO curator Michael Goodson for a Virtual Artist Talk. The free event premiers at 6 p.m. on First Friday at codayton.org/yael-bartana

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest focus exhibition, “Netsuke and the Art of Little Wonders.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “Contain Your Fear.” The gallery is open from 6-9 p.m. on First Friday!

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Miami Valley Pipes & Drums performance at 7 p.m. and music at 9 p.m.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: First Friday hours from 5-8 p.m. celebrating the opening of the Black History Month art exhibition. Artwork from local artists recognizing Black History from the 20th century to present.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Explore the murals, sculptures, and architecture of our buildings while you shop original artwork, handcrafted goods, home decor, jewelry, clothing, and more from over 250 local artists and artisans. Grab dinner off the food truck in the courtyard! Arthops are always free to attend with free parking. We are a family and pet friendly community. Visit frontstreet.art for more details!

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

DINING AND DRINKS

· I Heart Ice Cream, 29 W. First St: Now open! Stop by for some rolled ice cream to celebrate I Heart Ice Cream’s newest location.

· Jimmy John’s, 220 N. Main St.: Red velvet cookie season is here! Stop in for a tasty treat to get you in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3-6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

· Me’Yanna Berry Co., 15 E. First St.: Grab a sweet treat during $2.22 Cupcake Friday! The shop is open noon to 7 p.m. on First Friday.

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables. The igloos are back! Reserve your private space by calling or visiting www.MudlickTapHouse.com.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5-8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Explore 35 events to keep you busy in Dayton this February

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Denise Danielle Photography, LLC, 120 W. Second St.: Book a Valentine’s Day Mini session to receive 5 posts for just $105! Visit denisedaniellephotography.com or call 937-949-8383 for more info.

· RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: Theme Nights at the MetroParks Ice Rink continue with Diva Night! Skate along to hits from some of the most iconic women in music - played by a live DJ! Admission is $7 and skate rental is $3. For those who receive EBT/SNAP benefits, simply show your benefit card at the rentals office to receive 50% off admission and skate rental. Children ages 3 and under are free with a paying adult. Weather Dependent.

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: The weather outside might be frightful, but good times are still to be had aboard the Pedal Wagon! Adults 21+ can grab a seat on the Polar Bear Express for $25 or book a private ride starting at $299 pedalwagon.com/dayton/polar-bear-express/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Rabbit Hole Books, 29 W. First St: Celebrate the official grand opening of Rabbit Hole Books! All books are just $1. Open until 7 p.m. on First Friday.

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and drinks while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase!

For more information, visit at DowntownDayton.org.