FREE FILMS: Family Summer Film Fest coming soon at The Neon

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook)

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook)

2 hours ago

A six-week series of free family films will be screened at The Neon on Saturdays beginning June 11.

Partnering with ThinkTV PBS and Dayton Metro Library, The Neon will screen episodic shorts from popular characters in the PBS Kids library. Each Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m., tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Events will start with a Read-Along videos with Dayton Metro Library’s Ms. Winnie and continue with programming from the PBS Kids library. Activity books and other materials will be provided for the children when they leave each screening. These materials are courtesy of ThinkTV and The Dayton Metro Library.

The Family Summer Film Festival features:

June 11 – HERO ELEMENTARY

June 18 – “Dinosaur Day” with DINOSAUR TRAIN

June 25 – “Jungle Animal Day” with THE WILD KRATTS

July 2 – “Be My Neighbor Day” with DANIEL TIGER – this screening will be preceded by a hands-on event on The Neon’s patio hosted by The Dayton International Peace Museum.

July 9 – “Exploring the Library” with CURIOUS GEORGE - this screening will be followed by a post-screening “hands on” event at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch where children will have an opportunity to meet “Curious George” at 1 p.m.

July 16 – “Nature Day” with NATURE CAT

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For more information, visit www.neonmovies.com.

