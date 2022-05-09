dayton logo
Dayton LEGO shop moving to new location for more creative opportunities

The Dayton Brick Shop, currently located at 90 Compark Road Suite A in Dayton, will open Thursday, May 19 at 5519 Bigger Road in Kettering.

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

The Dayton Brick Shop, best known for its discount LEGO sets, is moving to a new location in the Miami Valley to offer more creative opportunities for kids and adults in the area.

Nick O’Donnell, owner of Dayton Brick Shop, opened the store in October 2020. He says within six months they had already outgrew its current space.

The Dayton Brick Shop, currently located at 90 Compark Road Suite A in Dayton near Centerville High School, will open Thursday, May 19 at 5519 Bigger Road in Kettering, right beside Ninjobstacles. The new space is nearly eight times bigger than its current space, O’Donnell explained.

O’Donnell said the new space will allow them to offer LEGO classes, build competitions, displays and a larger area for kids to build and play.

“Everything really just revolves around the LEGO,” O’Donnell said. “We’re just trying to inspire kids, spark their imaginations and let them have fun in the store.”

The Dayton Brick Shop also has LEGO parts, minifigures, discontinued sets and collector sets. They even host birthday parties, O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell’s love for LEGO began, like most, when he was a kid.

“My grandma used to babysit us a lot and we would go to JCPenney all the time when she would get her hair done,” he said. “Across from the hair salon is where all the toys were. I would always see the LEGO there.”

Almost 40 years later, he said he still has the same sets from when he was a kid.

O’Donnell is also part of CincyLug, a club that does LEGO events and shows what is possible with LEGO bricks. O’Donnell said he is planning to show off some of the club’s displays in the new store and even host LEGO build competitions where the winner’s work could be featured in the club’s displays.

This weekend, Dayton Brick Shop is offering 10 percent off the entire store as they prepare for their big move.

O’Donnell said he is excited for the community to stop by the new shop and see where their imagination will take them.

Dayton Brick Shop is open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A grand opening celebration will be planned at a later date.

For more information, visit Dayton Brick Shop’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

