GET ACTIVE: Yoga studio adds glow in the dark, ‘80s theme to pump up fun

With Cyndi Lauper, The Go-Go’s and Bananarama on the playlist, it’s sure to be a party - one anyone can join.

“Some people think you need to be able to do a headstand to do yoga and that’s not the case,” Colter said. “Yoga can be completely restorative if that’s what you prefer.”

Or, in the case of Glowga, it can be a nostalgic night of fun.

“If you’re looking for something fun to do with your friends while also being active, this is it,” Kiedrowski said.

Practicing with blacklights also means no one will notice if your poses are less than perfect.

“And there are modifications offered if there is something that is too challenging,” Kiedrowski said.

Wearing white or neon colors is suggested but there will be glow-in-the-dark jewelry and body paint on hand for the finishing touches before you get your yoga on.

‘80s Glowga: Glow in the Dark Yoga

What: A vinyasa flow class that is all about having fun. The practice will be done under black lights with ‘80s music. Glow-in-the-dark clothing is encouraged, and body paint and glow-in-the-dark jewelry will be provided.

When: Thursday, July 28 from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Day Yoga Studio, 2440 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Tickets: Visit www.dayyogastudio.com/80s-glowga-glow-dark-yoga