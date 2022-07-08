GET ACTIVE: Yoga studio adds glow in the dark, ‘80s theme to pump up fun

“Pump Up the Jam” with neon colors, leg warmers, big hair and party tunes from the 1980s at Glowga.
Unlike the calming sights and sounds of a traditional yoga practice, Day Yoga Studio’s ‘80s Glowga is a glow-in-the-dark yoga class created for fun as much as fitness – maybe more. The vinyasa flow class – designed for all abilities and experience levels – will be held on Thursday, July 28 at 8:45 p.m. at the Beavercreek studio.
“The ‘80s are a fun multi-generational theme that connects with everybody in a fun, let-loose way,” instructor Krista Colter said. “We’ve even added time to just dance and move the way your body wants to.”
While the ‘80s theme is a new twist, it’s not the first time the Beavercreek yoga studio has held a glow-in-the-dark practice. Previous events have been so well received that the Glowga sessions will likely become a regular offering at Day Yoga.
“We’re trying to offer lots of opportunities to get your foot in the door,” said Maggie Kiedrowski of Day Yoga. “What I love about our studio is that it’s accessible for everybody. It’s so important to move your body intentionally and this is such a fun way to do that.”
With Cyndi Lauper, The Go-Go’s and Bananarama on the playlist, it’s sure to be a party - one anyone can join.
“Some people think you need to be able to do a headstand to do yoga and that’s not the case,” Colter said. “Yoga can be completely restorative if that’s what you prefer.”
Or, in the case of Glowga, it can be a nostalgic night of fun.
“If you’re looking for something fun to do with your friends while also being active, this is it,” Kiedrowski said.
Practicing with blacklights also means no one will notice if your poses are less than perfect.
“And there are modifications offered if there is something that is too challenging,” Kiedrowski said.
Wearing white or neon colors is suggested but there will be glow-in-the-dark jewelry and body paint on hand for the finishing touches before you get your yoga on.
‘80s Glowga: Glow in the Dark Yoga
What: A vinyasa flow class that is all about having fun. The practice will be done under black lights with ‘80s music. Glow-in-the-dark clothing is encouraged, and body paint and glow-in-the-dark jewelry will be provided.
When: Thursday, July 28 from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Day Yoga Studio, 2440 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Tickets: Visit www.dayyogastudio.com/80s-glowga-glow-dark-yoga
