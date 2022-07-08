New Springboro coffee shop to open mid-July

A new Springboro coffee shop has announced its grand opening date on their Facebook page.
The Muddy Goose Coffee Co., located at 465 N. Main Street, is opening at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18.
“Thanks so much for your continued patience as we navigated through several delays,” the post said. “We are looking forward to meeting all of you!”
Jacquita Melton, a chief master sergeant with the Ohio Air National Guard in Springfield, previously told this news outlet that she and her team have spent the last year learning the roasting side of the business as well as the science of coffee.
The coffee shop will have its own American-made coffee roaster to create unique coffees.
The Muddy Goose Coffee Co. will allow customers to create their own drink, choose a classic option or try a specialty drink. Classic drinks include brewed coffee, an americano, a chai latte and much more. Specialty drinks feature the buckeye latte, bourbon butterscotch frappe, chocolate cold brew, a peanut butter and jelly smoothie and several others. The coffee shop will also have pastries and handmade chocolate.
“The key for a successful coffee house is to have (a) comfortable environment and the coffee has to be good,” Melton previously said.
The coffee shop will have places to study or work, Wi-Fi access and charging stations.
Much like its name, the coffee shop will be a unique space. Melton previously told this news outlet the name was inspired after she and a business partner saw a goose stuck in a mud puddle as they left a meeting.
The Muddy Goose Coffee Co. is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.muddygoose.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook page.