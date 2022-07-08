New Springboro coffee shop to open mid-July

The Muddy Goose Coffee Co. will allow customers to create their own drink, choose a classic option or try a specialty drink. Classic drinks include brewed coffee, an americano, a chai latte and much more. Specialty drinks feature the buckeye latte, bourbon butterscotch frappe, chocolate cold brew, a peanut butter and jelly smoothie and several others. The coffee shop will also have pastries and handmade chocolate.

“The key for a successful coffee house is to have (a) comfortable environment and the coffee has to be good,” Melton previously said.

The coffee shop will have places to study or work, Wi-Fi access and charging stations.

Much like its name, the coffee shop will be a unique space. Melton previously told this news outlet the name was inspired after she and a business partner saw a goose stuck in a mud puddle as they left a meeting.

The Muddy Goose Coffee Co. is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.muddygoose.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook page.