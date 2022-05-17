Independent filmmaking fundraiser at Plaza Theatre next week

Caption Director George A. Romero died Sunday, July 16, 2017. He was 77. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Winter Credit: Kevin Winter Caption Director George A. Romero died Sunday, July 16, 2017. He was 77. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Winter Credit: Kevin Winter

“George Romero was in a completely different realm from people from Hollywood or New York City,” Catalano said. “He had a film family that kind of followed him throughout Pittsburgh. He never really broke into the Hollywood system. The majority of his films were produced independently.”

Produced by Erica Bock and written and directed by Catalano, “Sunday Dinner” tells the story of Rob, a young con artist in Ohio, who owes a lot of people a lot of money. He has nowhere else to turn besides his estranged older sister, Betsy. When Rob visits Betsy at her trailer unannounced on a cold night, he is surprised to discover his sister has an important guest for dinner.

Caption Regional independent filmmaker Johnny Catalano. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Regional independent filmmaker Johnny Catalano. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Catalano, who presented a regional filmmaker showcase at the Plaza Theatre two months ago, is confident in his film’s merit but wants to ensure enough financing before moving forward.

“We want this film to be our calling card,” he said. “We’re hopeful this is the film that will allow others to know we are legit filmmakers with artistic merit and with a voice specific to where we’re from and who we are as people. The people I work with in the Dayton and Cincinnati area are really not looking to go out to Hollywood and just be another cog in the machine, so to speak. I want to be my own person and have my own artistic individual voice. I want to maintain a certain amount of independence as an artist. I would absolutely love to be able to produce films right here outside of the Hollywood system. I want people to know you just don’t have to be in Hollywood to make films.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Night of the Living Dead”

When: Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Cost: $5

Tickets: https://www.myplazatheatre.com

FYI: https://www.facebook.com/catalanoonromero