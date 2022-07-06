BreakingNews
National Fried Chicken Day: Over 50 places to celebrate in the Dayton area
JUST IN: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to play Levitt Pavilion

Swing sensations Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform Sept. 15 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
1 hour ago

Swing sensations Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will play a free concert Thursday, Sept. 15 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton.

The group is the latest addition to the organization’s 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season. The date was previously listed as “to be announced” on season calendars.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy have been together for 28 years. They have performed in concert venues across the world, sold millions of records, and have had their music featured in hundreds of movies and TV shows. They are committed to celebrating and revitalizing jazz and swing music.

Explore10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

For more information, visit levittdayton.org. Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

