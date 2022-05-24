dayton logo
JUST IN: Son Del Caribe to open Levitt Pavilion Dayton season next week

Son Del Caribe will perform June 2 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
53 minutes ago

Regional musicians Son Del Caribe will replace Suenatron as the opening headliner of Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season Thursday, June 2.

Due to a medical issue within Suenatron, Son Del Caribe has stepped up to provide a celebration of Hispanic heritage as part of the Dayton Metro Library World Music Series. Audiences can expect food, salsa music, dancers from Orgullo Mexicano founded by Imelda Ayala, and more.

Opening weekend continues Friday, June 3 with Mojoflo as part of the Tricomb2b Funk Series and Saturday, June 4 with Amythyst Kiah and Heather Redman & The Reputation opening as part of the Projects Unlimited Gem Series.

ExploreMUSICAL CELEBRATION: Dayton Art Institute salutes Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

All concerts start at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Audiences are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and outside food and beverage but, if they choose not to, food and beverage are available for purchase and lawn chairs are available to rent this year for $5 at the Levitt information tent.

Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton.

More information about the entire summer of free concerts can be found at LevittDayton.org.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

