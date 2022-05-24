MUSICAL CELEBRATION: Dayton Art Institute salutes Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Caption Cincinnati-based singer-songwriter Mark Joshua will perform May 26 at the Dayton Art Institute. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Cincinnati-based singer-songwriter Mark Joshua will perform May 26 at the Dayton Art Institute. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Royal Hawaiians are a Dayton family who are descendants of the Royal Hawaiian tribes. They have been teaching and performing traditional Hawaiian dances locally for more than 10 years. They will demonstrate traditional dances and also lead a dance lesson with guests at the celebration.

“We are thrilled to be able to highlight these performers from the local Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, as we celebrate the achievements and contributions of all Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the month of May,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger. “The DAI’s commitment to celebrating the achievements of these peoples and cultures through its art collections dates back to the museum’s earliest days.”

In addition, the museum will offer a discounted general admission of $5 after 5 p.m. on May 26. The Asian American Pacific Islander Celebration is free to museum members and included in museum general admission for non-members. The museum is open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton.

For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4278.