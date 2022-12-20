Little Big Town, Martina McBride coming to Dayton to join Wynonna Judd in concert

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!,” said Wynonna, in a release. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!”

Little Big Town, founded in 1998, has won three Grammy Awards. McBride has received 14 Grammy nominations and released 14 albums throughout her 30-year career.