25 events to keep you busy throughout July in Dayton

More info: 937-898-5901 or www.daytonairshow.com.

Combined Shape Caption The 170th Montgomery County Fair is back at Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton, Sunday through Saturday, July 10 through 16, with carnival food, rides, livestock programs and more. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The 170th Montgomery County Fair is back at Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton, Sunday through Saturday, July 10 through 16, with carnival food, rides, livestock programs and more. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

2. Montgomery County Fair

The Montgomery County Fair will offer carnival food, rides, games, livestock programs, live performances and more. The 170th installment of the fair is presented at Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, Sunday through Saturday, July 10 through 16.

Gates are open noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cost: $10. Children younger than 6 admitted free with a paid adult.

More info: 937-224-1619 or montcofair.com.

Combined Shape Caption Comedian Jim Gaffigan will appear July 5 at the Fraze Pavilion. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Comedian Jim Gaffigan will appear July 5 at the Fraze Pavilion. CONTRIBUTED

3. Jim Gaffigan

In November, Jim Gaffigan will be showcasing his talent in Paris, France, London, England, Stockholm, Sweden, Oslo, Norway and other major European cities. But you can see the actor-comedian in Kettering when he brings “The Fun Tour” to Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.

Cost: $45 lawn & terrace, $65 orchestra and $70 plaza in advance, $50 lawn & terrace, $70 orchestra and $75 plaza day of show.

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

4. FutureFest

FutureFest, the annual festival of new dramatic works for the stage, returns to Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, July 15 through 17. This year’s selected plays include “The Docent” by Donna Kaz and Daniel Damiano’s “The Wild Boar.”

Cost: $20 per show or $100 for all six plays.

More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org.

Explore 15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

5. “Whose Live”

Drew Carey is among the improvising comedians on the road this summer with “Whose Live Anyway?” This show puts an onstage twist on the long-running TV program, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The tour, stopping at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, also features Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Joel Murray and Jeff B. Davis.

Cost: $45 lawn & terrace, $70 side orchestra and $75 plaza and center orchestra in advance, $50 lawn & terrace, $75 side orchestra and $80 plaza and center orchestra day of show.

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

6. Gem City Comic Con

Vendors selling comic books, toys and collectibles is just one of the draws at Gem City Comic Con: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24. The annual event also features representatives from independent publishers and a large slate of comic book writers and artists. Convention hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: $10.

More info: 937-416-3667 or www.daytonconventioncenter.com.

Combined Shape Caption Darci Lynne, the talented young ventriloquist that won “America’s Got Talent,” brings her tour, “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not),” to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, July 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Darci Lynne, the talented young ventriloquist that won “America’s Got Talent,” brings her tour, “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not),” to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, July 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

7. Darci Lynne

Darci Lynne, the talented young ventriloquist that broke through to the mainstream on “America’s Got Talent,” is currently on her tour, “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not).” Darci Lynne & Friends makes a stop at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Cost: $25 lawn & terrace, $45 side orchestra, $50 center orchestra and $55 plaza in advance, $30 lawn & terrace, $50 side orchestra, $55 center orchestra and $60 plaza day of show.

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

8. Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

Miami Valley Restaurant Association presents the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest in Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Saturday, July 9. This annual event features food vendors and live entertainment. Festival hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Music begins with Britches Down at 3 p.m. followed by the Growlers Band at 5:30 p.m. and the McCartney Project at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free.

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

Explore Pickle Fest coming to the Dayton area this weekend

9. Bocce Classic

Signups are now open for the 2022 Bocce Classic at John Pirelli Italian Lodge, 2625 County Line Road, Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16. You can enter to participate in the world’s oldest sport or just come out and watch the bocce action. Competition begins at 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Cost: Free for spectators, $200 per team. Enter a team at bocce.classic2022@gmail.com. Registration and payment is due by July 1.

More info: 937-258-3600 or www.bocceclassic.com.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Combined Shape Caption The Lights In Flight Festival and Fireworks,the annual downtown Independence Dayt celebration, returns to RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton on Sunday, July 3. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Lights In Flight Festival and Fireworks,the annual downtown Independence Dayt celebration, returns to RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton on Sunday, July 3. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED

10 Lights In Flight Fest

Fourth of July is coming up and for many Daytonians that means the return of the Lights In Flight Festival and Fireworks. The annual celebration returns to RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, at noon. Sunday, July 3. The downtown community party includes food vendors, games and live entertainment. The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free.

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org.

11. Americana Festival

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Americana Festival, which returns to multiple locations in Centerville on Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Sunday with music by Stranger and fireworks at 10 p.m. Activities continue on Monday with a 5K run, parade, street fair and more.

Cost: Free.

More info: www.americanafestival.org.

12. Go 4th

The City of Kettering hosts Go 4th, its annual Independence Day party, at Delco Park, Kettering, on Monday, July 4. Festivities, which includes food, children’s activities and live entertainment, begin at 6 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free.

More info: playkettering.org.

13. Beavercreek Fourth

Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, is another site with holiday fireworks on Monday, July 4. Beavercreek hosts its Fourth of July Celebration beginning with a parade at 6 p.m. followed by live music from 56 Daze at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free.

More info: beavercreekohio.gov.

MUSIC FESTIVALS

Combined Shape Caption Gaelic Storm (pictured), Scythian and Socks in the Frying Pan are among the headliners at the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, July 29 through 31. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Gaelic Storm (pictured), Scythian and Socks in the Frying Pan are among the headliners at the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, July 29 through 31. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

14. Dayton Celtic Fest

After being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, one of downtown Dayton’s signature summer events returns to RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, July 29 through 31. United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival, which was founded in 2002, is back with headliners such as Gaelic Storm, Scythian and Socks in the Frying Pan. Festival hours are 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Free.

More info: daytoncelticfestival.com.

Combined Shape Caption Local jam band vets the Werks hosts its annual music and arts festival at Legend Valley Concert Venue and Campground in Thornville, Thursday through Saturday, July 14 through 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Local jam band vets the Werks hosts its annual music and arts festival at Legend Valley Concert Venue and Campground in Thornville, Thursday through Saturday, July 14 through 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

15. Werk Out Fest

Local jam band vets the Werks hosts its annual music and arts festival at Legend Valley Concert Venue and Campground, 7585 Kindle Road, Thornville, Ohio, Thursday through Saturday, July 14 through 16. The Werk Out Festival features four sets by the Werks and two sets by Umphrey’s McGee. Other acts include Lawrence, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Lespecial, Doom Flamingo and Melt.

Cost: General admission festival passes are $149, VIP packages are $299 and include Backstage Camping, VIP Chill Lounge, VIP only showers and bathrooms, artist meet & greets, private festival entrance and more.

More info: www.thewerkoutfestival.com.

Explore Former downtown Dayton restaurant finds new home in food hall

16. Dayton Blues Fest

The City of Dayton Recreation Department presents the Dayton Blues Festival at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, on Sunday, July 24. The performers for the annual event weren’t announced at press time. Festival hours are 1 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free.

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org.

CONCERTS

Combined Shape Caption Martina McBride, the Psychedelic Furs (pictured) and Sheryl Crow are among the big name acts at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights in July. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Martina McBride, the Psychedelic Furs (pictured) and Sheryl Crow are among the big name acts at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights in July. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

17. Rose Music Center

Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights has a dozen shows next month beginning with country chart-topper Martina McBride on Friday, July 1. Other big name acts include the Psychedelic Furs and X on Wednesday, July 6, Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue on Friday, July 8, Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples on Wednesday, July 20 and Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & the Goners on Sunday, July 31.

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

Combined Shape Caption Fraze Pavilion in Kettering has some notable shows in July including concerts from Justin Moore (pictured), For King & Country and Melissa Etheridge. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Fraze Pavilion in Kettering has some notable shows in July including concerts from Justin Moore (pictured), For King & Country and Melissa Etheridge. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

18. Fraze Pavilion

In addition to three comedy shows and a food festival, Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, has eight big nights of music in July. The month’s concert programming begins with Zack Attack presented by Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley on Friday, July 8. Some notable shows at Fraze in July include the K99.1-FM Birthday Bash featuring country artist Justin Moore with Dillon Carmichael and Jake Worthington on Friday, July 15, Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday, July 17, For King & Country with Rebecca St. James on Tuesday, July 26 and Melissa Etheridge on Saturday, July 30.

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

Combined Shape Caption In addition to local acts, the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton includes touring acts like Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience (pictured), Will Hoge and Miller and the Other Sinners. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption In addition to local acts, the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton includes touring acts like Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience (pictured), Will Hoge and Miller and the Other Sinners. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

19. Levitt Pavilion

With free summer concerts Thursdays through Saturdays, the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton certainly offers the most music at the best value. The July schedule includes touring acts like Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience on Saturday, July 9, Will Hoge on Friday, July 15, Miller and the Other Sinners on Saturday, July 23 and Incendio on Friday, July 29. Local acts in July include the Tillers with Stringus Khan on Friday, July 8, Puzzle of Light and the Elements on Thursday, July 21 and the Jimmy Leach Jazztet on Friday, July 22. All shows begin at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free.

More info: www.levittdayton.org.

20. Lyle Lovett

Texas troubadour Lyle Lovett has been enthralling international audiences since the release of his self-titled debut in 1986. More than 30 years later, he’s still going strong. The four-time Grammy Award winner’s latest album, “12th of June,” was released by Verve Records in May. Lyle Lovett & His Large Band perform at Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.

Cost: $59 to $119.

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

21. Drive-By Truckers

Drive-By Truckers just completed European dates in support of its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” which was released June 3. The roots rock outfit from Athens, GA is now back on the road in the United State and will make its first Dayton appearance in two decades. Drive-By Truckers perform with special guest Lydia Loveless at Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25-$55 in advance, $30-$60 day of show.

More info: daytonmasonic.live.

22. WYSO Benefit

Rapper Talib Kweli and rockers Cloud Nothings are among the acts on the bill for Sonic Springs: A benefit concert for WYSO. The event, at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, was organized by Eric Mahoney, the director of the Brainiac documentary, “Transmissions After Zero.” Monograms and DJ Fatty Lumpkins will also perform.

Cost: $50. Proceeds will go toward operating costs for the independently owned radio station in Yellow Springs.

More info: www.wyso.org.

23. Caesar Ford Summer Fest

The next offering from the Caesar Ford Summer Fest is a night of heavy metal and southern rock with Quiet Riot and Blackfoot. Greene County Parks & Trails presents the concert at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia, on Saturday, July 9. Music at 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m.

Cost: $25 general admission, $40 stage front.

More info: gcparkstrails.com.

24. Everclear

It has been three decades since Everclear started a career that has generated a dozen Top 40 hits over various radio formats including “Santa Monica” and “Wonderful.” The group is currently on its 30th Anniversary Tour with special guests Fastball and the Nixons. Everclear performs at JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Cost: $30 to $299.

More info: 937-746-4950 or www.jdlegends.com.

25. Blue Heron Trio

Blue Heron Trio has been trafficking in its own style of vocal jazz since forming in 2011. Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series presents the group in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, on Thursday, July 14. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music is presented from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for museum members. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17.

More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

26. City of Dayton Summer Music Series

The City of Dayton’s Summer Music Series at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton is offering diverse local talent next month with free Friday night concerts. Central Jazz Big Band performs on July 7 followed by Authorized Personnel on July 14 and Bohemian Funk on July 21. Music runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Cost: Free.

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or email donthrasher100@gmail.com.