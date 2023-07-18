Monster Jam returns to Nutter Center this fall

The family-friendly Monster Jam, featuring the all-new 2023 debut truck ThunderROARus, will return to Wright State University’s Nutter Center Nov. 4 and 5.

Along with ThunderROARus, which recently completed a world record stunt jumping over nine Monster Jam trucks at the Monster Jam World Finals in Nashville, the event will feature a Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience prior to performance. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures.

Activities also include the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy.

“This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition,” stated organizers in a news release.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the dexterity to control 12,000-pound trucks capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

HOW TO GO

What: Monster Jam

Where: Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

When: Nov. 4-5; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. Sunday. Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Event Ticket and Pit Pass required for entry to Pit Party.

Tickets: Presale happening now but tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

More info: Visit Ticketmaster