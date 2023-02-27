NEW: The Rose adds more concerts to summer lineup

Four-time Grammy winners and Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers will perform Monday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee are hitting the road for an extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour. The group is known for such hits as “What a Fool Believes,” “Takin’ it to the Streets” and “Minute by Minute.” Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Country star Lee Brice will perform Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. The Grammy nominee and CMA and AMC Award winner recently reached No. 1 at Country Radio with “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.