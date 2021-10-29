Ready to rock: 5 reasons to see ‘Airness’ at Loft Theatre

The charming commitment of ‘Shreddy Eddy’

Humorously wearing a blue beanie, red glasses and Bart Simpson T-shirt, Wright State University musical theatre graduate Zack Steele inhabits Ed “Shreddy Eddy” Leary with charming, laser-sharp, non-jokey commitment. Although Nina is the play’s focal point (and admirably portrayed by Allison Kelly), Ed is its relatable foundation. In his return to the Loft Theatre, Steele gives his terrific tenor a rest (his memorable credits include “Les Misérables,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Follies”), but his energetic air guitar performance of “I Don’t Want to Grow Up” by The Ramones nonetheless provides great insight, musically and contextually, into Ed’s fundamental desire to live his life on his terms.

Caption Drew Vidal (Facebender) and Allison Kelly (Nina) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Airness." Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS

‘Facebender,’ a father figure with a scarred past

The last time Drew Vidal appeared at the Loft Theatre, he was the earnest Gentleman Caller opposite Claire Kennedy’s Laura Wingfield in “The Glass Menagerie.” As Mark “Facebender” Lender, Vidal smoothly fits the role of respected patriarch, eager to listen to his loyal cohorts (including Andrew Ian Adams as goofy Gabe “Golden Thunder” Partidge) while maintaining a sense of pride in who he is as an air guitarist. He’s particularly strong in a scene opposite Kelly in which Facebender reveals his scarred relationship with his family, a monologue ultimately resonating as meaningful subtext when he later performs his air guitar treatment of REO Speedwagon’s “Keep on Loving You.”

Caption Rasell Holt as David “D Vicious” Cooper in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Airness." Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS

The arrogance of ‘D Vicious’ on full display

In his Human Race Theatre debut, Rasell Holt shines as arrogant, egotistical and misogynistic villain David “D Vicious” Cooper, reigning air guitar champion. With athletic showmanship, Holt attacks every moment, particularly bringing surprising vulnerability to a flashback in which D Vicious auditions for a Sprite commercial overseen by a no-nonsense executive (an effective James Roselli in multiple roles).

Caption Reanne Acasio as Astrid “Cannibal Queen” Anderson and Rasell Holt as David "D Vicious" Cooper in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Airness." Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS

The ‘Cannibal Queen’ who knows what she wants

Reanne Acasio injects steely resilience and formidable attitude into her feisty portrayal of Astrid “Cannibal Queen” Anderson, a complicated woman who finds release and respect in her artistry. Impeccably dressed in black leather boots, leopard print attire, flowing black cape, black stovepipe hat, and skeleton belt and earrings, Acasio embodies the true essence of a mean girl with a lot of bite (“This is how mean people make friends – we instruct.”). Her air guitar skills also impress as she brings her full body into the movement with a beautifully expressive fluidity that reaches to the ends of her fingertips.

A story that deepens with each scene

“Airness” is a departure from the Human Race Theatre norm, but signifies the company’s willingness to expand its audience in order to build for the future. Plus, air guitar isn’t an instantly accessible topic so the play definitely takes time to find its footing. However, as each scene progresses and deepens, you’ll likely find yourself becoming more invested in these oddball characters and the unexpected family they create. So, put another dime in the jukebox, baby, and head over to the Loft Theatre to see this endearing salute to rock and roll.

HOW TO GO

What: “Airness”

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Though Nov. 7; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $17-$53

Tickets: Call Dayton Live box office at 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

FYI: Following local mandates set by the City of Dayton and Dayton Live, all audiences must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, and all are required to wear masks.