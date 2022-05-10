Rock band Drive-By Truckers to perform at Dayton Masonic Center

Over the past 25 years, Drive-By Truckers has released 13 studio albums and number 14 is set to be released June 3. The band’s appearance will mark the first time they’ve played within the city of Dayton since their early days, playing legendary venues like The Nite Owl and Canal Street Tavern.

“As we ramp up our concert series at Dayton Masonic Live, we couldn’t be more excited to highlight this legendary Southern Indie Rock touring outfit,” said Brian Johnson of Level Up Productions, in a release. “Drive-By Truckers incredible songwriting ability backed by pure raw talent on their instruments will make this a night you do not want to miss.”