Rock band Drive-By Truckers to perform at Dayton Masonic Center

Georgia-based rock band Drive-By Truckers will perform Saturday, July 23 at Dayton Masonic Center.
Over the past 25 years, Drive-By Truckers has released 13 studio albums and number 14 is set to be released June 3. The band’s appearance will mark the first time they’ve played within the city of Dayton since their early days, playing legendary venues like The Nite Owl and Canal Street Tavern.
“As we ramp up our concert series at Dayton Masonic Live, we couldn’t be more excited to highlight this legendary Southern Indie Rock touring outfit,” said Brian Johnson of Level Up Productions, in a release. “Drive-By Truckers incredible songwriting ability backed by pure raw talent on their instruments will make this a night you do not want to miss.”
Organizers are hopeful audiences will enjoy the intimacy of the show bolstered by the acoustics of the historic venue, which opened in 1928.
“Even with 1700 seats, Dayton Masonic Live is truly special because of its intimacy. There really isn’t a bad seat in the house,” Johnson said. “Drive-By Truckers will be very well represented in this venue.”
The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For advance tickets or more information, visit daytonmasonic.live or drivebytruckers.com.
Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
