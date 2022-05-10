Miamisburg natives to open second cheesesteak restaurant next week: ‘I want this to be the new hotspot’

Miamisburg natives Jake and Jordan Shteiwi are opening a second Steak Thyme location in their hometown next week after success at their original location in Kettering.
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.
“I want this to be the new hotspot in Miamisburg,” Jake said.
The twin brothers, both graduates of Miamisburg High School and Sinclair Community College, took over ownership of Steak Thyme, located at 4040 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, over 10 years ago. The brothers’ parents, Musa and Huda Shteiwi, opened the restaurant together in October 2005, just before their father, Musa, died in 2006.
“This is something we have always aspired toward,” Jake said.
The original restaurant on Wilmington Pike is a standard, casual dining and carryout restaurant, Jake explained. The second restaurant will have a full-service bar, a large dining room, outdoor seating and new menu items.
“The bar and grill concept was in the thought process for a while and then this location came along,” Jake said. “It all fell into place.”
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill will feature 12 beers and two wines on tap, Jake said. They will also have twisted slushies, their signature lime and thyme mojitos and a celebrity line of wine bottles featuring Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Post Malone and many others.
“We have a garden in the back where we pull all of our herbs and stuff for our bar,” Jake said. “Everything is really fresh.”
New menu items include wings, pizza and Bavarian pretzels with artisan beer cheese, Jake added.
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill will be open 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kids eat free on Sundays. Happy hour is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The space was a former Stacked Pickle, an Indianapolis-based sports-themed restaurant chain that opened in 2019 and closed in 2021. Before Stacked Pickle, the space housed a Roosters Wings restaurant.
For more information, visit www.steakthyme.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
