dayton logo
X

Miamisburg natives to open second cheesesteak restaurant next week: ‘I want this to be the new hotspot’

caption arrowCaption
Miamisburg natives Jake and Jordan Shteiwi are opening a second Steak Thyme location in their hometown next week after success at their original location.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago
Grand opening is Tuesday, May 17

Miamisburg natives Jake and Jordan Shteiwi are opening a second Steak Thyme location in their hometown next week after success at their original location in Kettering.

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

caption arrowCaption
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“I want this to be the new hotspot in Miamisburg,” Jake said.

The twin brothers, both graduates of Miamisburg High School and Sinclair Community College, took over ownership of Steak Thyme, located at 4040 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, over 10 years ago. The brothers’ parents, Musa and Huda Shteiwi, opened the restaurant together in October 2005, just before their father, Musa, died in 2006.

“This is something we have always aspired toward,” Jake said.

ExplorePopular Greek food truck launches restaurant via DoorDash this week

The original restaurant on Wilmington Pike is a standard, casual dining and carryout restaurant, Jake explained. The second restaurant will have a full-service bar, a large dining room, outdoor seating and new menu items.

“The bar and grill concept was in the thought process for a while and then this location came along,” Jake said. “It all fell into place.”

caption arrowCaption
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Submitted Photo

caption arrowCaption
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill will feature 12 beers and two wines on tap, Jake said. They will also have twisted slushies, their signature lime and thyme mojitos and a celebrity line of wine bottles featuring Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Post Malone and many others.

“We have a garden in the back where we pull all of our herbs and stuff for our bar,” Jake said. “Everything is really fresh.”

caption arrowCaption
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Submitted Photo

caption arrowCaption
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

New menu items include wings, pizza and Bavarian pretzels with artisan beer cheese, Jake added.

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill will be open 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kids eat free on Sundays. Happy hour is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

ExploreDayton LEGO shop moving to new location for more creative opportunities

The space was a former Stacked Pickle, an Indianapolis-based sports-themed restaurant chain that opened in 2019 and closed in 2021. Before Stacked Pickle, the space housed a Roosters Wings restaurant.

For more information, visit www.steakthyme.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

caption arrowCaption
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

In Other News
1
TONIGHT: A Special Wish Foundation to grant 1,800th wish to 7-year-old...
2
Popular Greek food truck launches restaurant via DoorDash this week
3
Dayton LEGO shop moving to new location for more creative opportunities
4
Dayton Playhouse selects finalists for annual festival of new plays
5
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at CHA-CHA, a benefit for Dayton Children’s...

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top