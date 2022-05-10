Miamisburg natives to open second cheesesteak restaurant next week: ‘I want this to be the new hotspot’

“This is something we have always aspired toward,” Jake said.

The original restaurant on Wilmington Pike is a standard, casual dining and carryout restaurant, Jake explained. The second restaurant will have a full-service bar, a large dining room, outdoor seating and new menu items.

“The bar and grill concept was in the thought process for a while and then this location came along,” Jake said. “It all fell into place.”

Caption Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N, Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is opening Tuesday, May 17. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill will feature 12 beers and two wines on tap, Jake said. They will also have twisted slushies, their signature lime and thyme mojitos and a celebrity line of wine bottles featuring Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Post Malone and many others.

“We have a garden in the back where we pull all of our herbs and stuff for our bar,” Jake said. “Everything is really fresh.”

New menu items include wings, pizza and Bavarian pretzels with artisan beer cheese, Jake added.

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill will be open 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kids eat free on Sundays. Happy hour is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The space was a former Stacked Pickle, an Indianapolis-based sports-themed restaurant chain that opened in 2019 and closed in 2021. Before Stacked Pickle, the space housed a Roosters Wings restaurant.

For more information, visit www.steakthyme.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.