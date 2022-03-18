Spring Market Day at Dayton Arcade offers variety of activities

Live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and unique artisans and vendors under one roof – a magnificent glass roof at that – Spring Market Day at the Arcade has it all.
The Dayton Arcade rotunda will be bustling with activity during the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events on Wednesday, March 23 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Modeled after the popular Holly Days holiday market that returned to the historic venue in December 2021, one-day Market Day events will be held in March, June and September.
“Holly Days really played on the nostalgia of the Arcade, but we also looked to the future,” said Megan Dunn Peters, Arcade community manager. “We hope that people decide to make the Arcade a repeat destination.”
Retail therapy
From specialty candles to tasty treats for your furry friends, the Spring Market will feature a variety of unique vendors and artisans.
Events like this highlight the Arcade’s role as a community partner.
“We want people to get back out and support local,” Dunn Peters said. “We want to inspire, activate and help people and businesses with their recovery post-pandemic.”
The Contemporary Dayton shop will also be open with a focus on multicultural artists, women creators and sustainable items.
Refuel and relax
Divine catering will be on hand with a variety of items to enjoy and a cash bar will also be open for the happy hour crowd.
Startup Grounds, a bistro located in The Hub Powered by PNC at 31 S. Main St., will have extended hours offering an additional location to get your caffeine fix or enjoy a light dinner.
Artistic performances
From Christmas carols to ballet dancers, the rotunda was alive with music and dance during Holly Days and organizers wanted to continue the tradition of offering live entertainment for Spring Market Day.
“A thriving arts scene is part of the city’s DNA,” Dunn Peters said. “There was a definite void when everything was shut down, so we’re so happy to have it back.”
Culture Works has curated a slate of live performers for the day from a solo pianist to Irish dancers.
Beyond the Arcade
Organizers are also encouraging visitors to make a day or night of it and explore other downtown destinations including restaurants, breweries and tap houses.
“We hope people will park once and walk twice and support local businesses,” Dunn Peters said.
For more information, visit www.arcadedayton.com.
Spring Market Day at the Arcade
What: A free family-friendly event in the Arcade’s Rotunda with food and beverages, artisan vendors and live entertainment. The Contemporary Dayton galleries and shop will also be open.
When: Wednesday, March 23, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St.
Performance schedule
3:30 p.m. – Lyn Morton, pianist
5:30 p.m. – Amber Hargett, musician
7 p.m. – Dwyer School of Irish Dance
Vendors
1880 Candle Co.
About a Thing
Anne Green Design
Amy Grace Monograms
Art on Catalpa
Brixilated
Cabin Fever Confections
Ceremony
Darty Art
Desert Roots
Divine Catering & Events
Fully Loved and Free
GE Writing, LLC
Gem City Laser
Ivy
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
Leeli + Lou
Luna Gifts & Botanicals
Made by LLC
Mama Aswan’s Butters & Oils
Maria’s Unique Food & Gifts
Mike Elsass
Nic Nacks
Ninjtaro Jewels
Pet Wants Dayton
Pink Moon Goods
Scattered Co.
Speakeasy Sweets
St. Anne’s Cheese Co.
Sugar Camp & Stephanie Shields
Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops
The Flowerman!
Upness
Yaytoonday, LLC
