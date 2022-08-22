STAGE NOTES: 5 arts stories with Dayton connections

Combined Shape Caption The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase took place at the Schuster Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase took place at the Schuster Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Applications are now being accepted for Dayton Live’s Teen Usher and Ambassador Program. The program immerses teens ages 14 to 18 into the performing arts experience.

“They’ll be giving back to the community through volunteering,” said organizers in a media statement. “Plus, they’ll have access to top-notch performances and be a part of a community where all are welcome and accepted.”

Application period closes Sept. 16. For more information, visit daytonlive.org.

Daughter of Harrison Township couple performs at Carnegie Hall

Cincinnati Youth Choir member Kennedi Grayer (third from left among her fellow CYC members), a student at Mason Middle School, was among the participants of the "Songs of Renewal" concert June 13 at Carnegie Hall.

The Cincinnati Youth Choir, featuring 44 members under the direction of Robyn Lana, performed June 13 at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall. Kennedi Grayer, who attends Mason Middle School, was among the participants of the “Songs of Renewal” concert. She is the stepdaughter of Earl White, the daughter of Geneá G. White of Harrison Township and the daughter of Ricardo Grayer of West Chester. Kennedi has been singing with Cincinnati Youth Choir for the past three years.

Stivers grad leads publicity for acclaimed documentary

Katia and Maurice Krafft in the documentary "Fire of Love."

Cinetic Media senior publicist Rachel Allen, a Dayton native and Stivers School for the Arts graduate, is leading national publicity for “Fire of Love,” an acclaimed documentary currently screening at The Neon in downtown Dayton.

The visually stunning account about married French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft has been called “the date night documentary we need right now” by Vogue. The film was also a hit earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Fire of Love” continues Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth Street. For more information, visit neonmovies.com.

Carroll grad writes new play about racial tensions

Chicago-based playwright Josh Brewer, a Carroll High School graduate, has written a new play entitled “Buried Deep: The Lynchburg Pools,” which had a buzzworthy run at Endstation Theatre Company in Lynchburg, Virginia, June 24-July 3.

Brewer’s drama uncovers the July 1961 desegregation and closing of Lynchburg’s three public swimming pools, stemming from Black residents choosing to swim in the whites-only pools. All three pools eventually closed and were filled in with dirt by 1968. Jumping between the past and present, the play interweaves news articles and court rulings quoted verbatim. The characters are based on the real-life Lynchburg residents involved in the incident.