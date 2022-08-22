Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co is moving to the building that previously housed Fortis College, 101 E. Alex Bell Road. The bakery will take up about one-fifth of the building.

Owens previously said she wasn’t necessarily looking to leave Beavercreek, but the Centerville location became the best option.

RachelBakes & Co is known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. The bakery has made cakes look like Marion’s pizza, Skyline Chili hot dogs, pancakes and much more.

The bakery is expected to unveil a few new products as soon as they move in.

For more information or updates about RachelBakes & Co, visit www.rachelbakesandco.com or the bakery’s Facebook page.

