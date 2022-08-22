BreakingNews
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
3 hours ago
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Bakery owner Rachel Owens previously told Dayton.com she was moving to the shopping center for more space. When she opened her business on North Fairfield Road, Owens recalled the space was already too small.

“We were already busting at the seams, running into each other and we’ve only grown exponentially since,” Owens noted.

RachelBakes & Co is moving to the building that previously housed Fortis College, 101 E. Alex Bell Road. The bakery will take up about one-fifth of the building.

ExploreDot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store

Owens previously said she wasn’t necessarily looking to leave Beavercreek, but the Centerville location became the best option.

RachelBakes & Co is known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. The bakery has made cakes look like Marion’s pizza, Skyline Chili hot dogs, pancakes and much more.

The bakery is expected to unveil a few new products as soon as they move in.

For more information or updates about RachelBakes & Co, visit www.rachelbakesandco.com or the bakery’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

