Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' coming to Dayton cinemas this month

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By
2 hours ago
If you missed Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” in Cincinnati or elsewhere, the experience is heading to the big screen beginning Friday, Oct. 13.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will be shown at a variety of cinemas across Dayton including Cinemark Dayton South, Cinemark The Greene 14, Cinemark Huber Heights, Regal Fairfield Commons, Dixie Twin Drive-In and the Neon.

The concert was filmed during three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes.

ExploreBeyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ coming to Dayton cinemas this fall

Tickets are $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children. For more information, including tickets, visit Cinemark, Regal, Dixie Twin Drive-In or Neon.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

