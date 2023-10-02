Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ coming to Dayton cinemas this fall

Attention Beyhive! “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” is coming to cinemas across the country Dec. 1 with pre-shows beginning Nov. 30.

The film will screen on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for at least four weeks. Dayton cinemas include Cinemark Dayton South, Cinemark The Greene 14, Cinemark Huber Heights, and Regal Fairfield Commons. Tickets start at $22.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” spotlights the 32-time Grammy-winning pop icon’s “Renaissance World Tour” from its inception and including its opening in Stockholm, Sweden and finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about “Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” according to press notes.

“Renaissance” was the most-nominated album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, receiving nine nominations including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (”Break My Soul”) and Record of the Year (”Break My Soul”). She won for Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best R&B Song (”Cuff It”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (”Plastic Off the Sofa”), and Best Dance/Electronic Recording (”Break My Soul”).

This is the first time Beyoncé is releasing a concert film in theaters. She previously partnered with Netflix in 2019 for her movie “Homecoming,” which chronicled her 2018 Coachella music festival performance.

Tickets for local screenings are available now by visiting Cinemark and Regal.