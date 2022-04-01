The Contemporary Dayton prepares festive Art Auction

The Contemporary Dayton’s 28th Annual Art Auction will be held Friday, April 29 in the Dayton Arcade Rotunda.
For the first time, the event will feature a Silent Auction in the Dayton Arcade Rotunda and a Live Auction in the organization’s adjacent new galleries.
“We are excited to bring back our in-person Silent Art Auction after presenting it virtually the past two years,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton. “We invite you to sip, snack, browse, and bid often with friends and artists under the Arcade’s spectacular Rotunda at our new home.”
Over 75 works of original art by Dayton-area artists will up for bid, starting at $100. Participating artists include Wills “Bing” Davis, Amy Deal, Heather Jones, Katherine Kadish, Amy Powell, and Terry Welker among others. Over 24 local vendors and 40 event volunteers will also accent the festivities.
In addition, the free, in-person Art Auction preview will be held Wednesday, Apr. 27 and Thursday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mobile bidding begins Wednesday, Apr. 27 at 11 a.m. Bidding is free, but you must register to bid. Buy-it-now will be available Wednesday, Apr. 27 and Thursday, Apr. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To register, visit codayton.org/auction.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: The Contemporary Dayton’s 28th Annual Art Auction
WHERE: Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 35 W. 4th St., Dayton
WHEN: Friday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
COST: Members: $75; Non-members: $90. Admission Day of Event at door only: $100.
TICKETS: Visit codayton.org/auction
About the Author