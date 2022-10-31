The Judds: The Final Tour coming to Nutter Center

Presented in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd, the tour features the duo’s most enduring and beloved hits performed by Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!,” said Wynonna, in a release. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!”