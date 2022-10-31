The Judds: The Final Tour coming to Nutter Center

Wynonna Judd and friends will bring The Judds: The Final Tour to Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Presented in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd, the tour features the duo’s most enduring and beloved hits performed by Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.
“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!,” said Wynonna, in a release. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!”
Tickets go on sale to the general public for the Dayton engagement starting Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at TheJudds.com.
“The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me,” Wynonna added. “The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”
