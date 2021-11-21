TODAY: Director Julia Reichert’s retrospective begins at Neon

On Nov. 21, Reichert, who taught film at Wright State University for 28 years, will discuss her career and origins. The event will also include a screening of “Growing Up Female,” Reichert and Klein’s groundbreaking 1971 documentary showcasing how girls and women are socialized. This film, Reichert’s senior project at Antioch College, was selected in 2011 by the Library of Congress for the National Film Registry of historically significant films.

“What makes Julia Reichert such an impactful educator and mentor is that she’s spent her life telling stories of everyday, overlooked people with compassion and real appreciation for their dreams and struggles,” said Joe Deer, artistic director of Wright State’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. “She is local and international. I’m personally so grateful for my years watching her work, talking about teaching and just being inspired by her energy and vision.”

The 2021 events in the retrospective are

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.: Julia Reichert Artist Talk and “Growing Up Female” (1971) SOLD OUT

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.: “Union Maids” (1976) and “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant” (2009)

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.: “Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists” (1984)

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.: Julia’s Hidden Gems and Deep Cuts: Four shorter documentaries from Reichert’s body of work: “Methadone – An American Way of Dealing” (1974), “Sparkle” (2012), “Making Morning Star” (2014) and “No Guns for Christmas” (2014)

Reichert’s retrospective will continue in 2022 with films and dates to be announced.

Tickets are $10 for each screening and available on the Neon’s website at neonmovies.com or at the Neon box office.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.