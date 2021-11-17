Wright State grad appears in HBO Max series ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’

The Emmy-nominated Kaling (“The Office,” “The Mindy Project,” “Never Have I Ever”) co-created the series with Justin Noble (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). Williams says the duo captured an authentic essence of college sensibilities and perspectives.

“Mindy and Justin have created a colorful cast in every sense of the word – not just in complexion but in identity and sexual orientation,” she said. “There are characters on this show that are into comedy or sports or science. There are nerds and there are frat boys. The show is a great representation of real college. You go to college and meet so many people who are not like you, which is one of the most beautiful parts of college. College is about stepping out of your hometown bubble to realize there are other people in this world who think differently than you or think just like you but they look differently than you. This is a coming-of-age story, but it’s different. It’s a coming-of-age story that’s bolder and louder. It’s about all the mistakes you make growing up, but at the same time, the freedom to do so.”

In many respects, Williams sees Kaling, a Dartmouth alumna, as an inspirational force for female empowerment, paving the way for actresses in Hollywood to stand in their truth from beliefs to body image.

“She’s giving women a chance to be funny,” Williams said. “Her whole life’s work is to put women in the forefront. She lets us be loud and messy in whatever we have to say. It’s great to be able to play a girl that’s imperfect. And I love how the women in this cast are not just skinny sticks. We’re all beautiful in our own way. In general, the body positivity has been appreciated.”

Caption Wright State grad Renika Williams recently played the role of Beneatha in “Raisin in the Sun” at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Before joining “Sex Lives of College Girls,” Williams appeared in the world premiere of C.A. Johnson’s coming-of-age comedy “All the Natalie Portmans,” which opened in February 2020 at off-Broadway’s MCC Theater. She was also seen off-Broadway in Johnson’s drama “The Climb.” Her credits include Indiana Repertory Theatre’s “Pipeline,” Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” National Black Theatre’s “Sweet” and Wright State’s “Romeo and Juliet” and “Harvey.”

Caption Renika Williams as Jasmine in Dominique Morisseau's "Pipeline" at Indiana Repertory Theatre. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Looking back on her training at Wright State, she is particularly grateful for the valuable guidance from associate professor Marya Spring Cordes, senior lecturer Jamie Cordes and retired professor Bruce Cromer. She says she never felt unseen, a considerable plus of attending a smaller university.

“I love my Wright State family,” Williams said. “I know a lot of people who attend larger acting programs and feel super overlooked, unable to be in productions until they are juniors. What I love about Wright State is that the classes are intimate and the instructors truly know you and get to know you over the course of four years. They try to make sure the experience is catered to your individual gift.”

Caption Marilyn and Larry Klaben chat with Wright State University art students Ellen Bukvic (left) and Renika Williams at the 2015 ArtsGala. Submitted photo by Will Jones. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

After graduation, Williams, cousin of comedian Katt Williams, intended to start her career in Chicago, but admits her deep faith led her to move to New York City instead. Four days after becoming a New Yorker, she booked the aforementioned “Sweet.” Through perseverance, determination and capitalizing on connections not only within the New York theatre community but various regional theatres, she is excited to have experienced her first big break.

“I’m here because of God’s grace,” she explained. “Being in alignment actually pays off in bigger ways. I’d rather be guided by spirit than to make any decision on my own.”