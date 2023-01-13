BreakingNews
UPDATE: La Comedia shortens run of ‘Steeple People’
UPDATE: La Comedia shortens run of 'Steeple People'

La Comedia Dinner Theatre has canceled the first week of its season opener “Steeple People” due to production concerns.

Originally scheduled Jan. 19-Feb. 12, the show is now slated Jan. 26-Feb. 12.

“Additional rehearsal time is necessary,” said Justin Walton, La Comedia marketing director.

Set in Stinking Creek, Tennessee, “Steeple People” is a musical comedy about a gospel quartet preparing for a national tour of Ghana. New arrangements of more than 15 hymns include “Down By The Riverside,” “Standing On The Promises” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Matinees are held Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Thursdays through Sundays.

Tickets are $37-$78. For tickets or more information, call 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

La Comedia Dinner Theatre is located 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro.

