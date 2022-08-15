WORTH THE DRIVE: Cedar Point unveils The Boardwalk for 2023 season

With an eye to the future and a nod to the past, Cedar Point has announced several new additions to the iconic Sandusky amusement park.
Cedar Point revealed Aug. 11 it will celebrate the scenic Lake Erie shoreline with the addition of The Boardwalk – a modern take on an amusement park mainstay – and the Grand Pavilion when the park opens for the 2023 season.
“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on.”
Family fun
The Boardwalk will be home to roller coaster No. 18 with the addition of the Wild Mouse. It’s a familiar name but an updated concept.
Cedar Point’s original Wild Mouse coaster was built in the 1950s and graced the midway for about two decades. The modern version will provide a drastically different experience as its cars will spin 360 degrees while navigating the ride’s bright orange track.
At 52 feet tall and just over 1,300 feet long, the Wild Mouse will offer riders a unique experience aboard mouse-themed cars. Spinning, dipping, dropping and turning – no ride will be the same as the free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders in the car.
Joining the new Wild Mouse on the Boardwalk will be Matterhorn and Scrambler which will be relocated from their current locations in the park. These rides join Giant Wheel, Troika, GateKeeper and WindSeeker in the new hub for lakeside family fun.
“It will make the Boardwalk a great place to begin a new chapter in thrills for the entire family,” said Tony Clark, Cedar Point director of communications.
Refreshments and relaxation
Beyond the rides, the Grand Pavilion will celebrate the Cedar Point of yesteryear.
The original Grand Pavilion debuted in 1888, housing a theatre, saloon and, even, bowling alleys. The new two-story Grand Pavilion, located between the Giant Wheel and the sandy beach, will serve as an anchor to The Boardwalk and house a new restaurant with unique offerings as well as traditional favorites. There will also be a lake view bar, offering indoor and outdoor seating and expansive views of Cedar Point Beach and the Lake Erie shoreline.
The Boardwalk and Grand Pavilion are set to debut on the park’s opening day in May 2023.
