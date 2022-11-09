Yellow Cab Tavern hosts LGBTQ art and dance party this weekend

Organizers say attendees each month can expect a multi-genre format at every HEARTSIQ event including bands, DJs, spoken word, visual art, performance, installations, and more.

“We’re excited to welcome six artists to participate in our inaugural HEARTSIQ on Nov 11th.” Johnson added. “Hosting the event will be Sarah Green, a Drag and Burlesque Performer with visual artist Elizabeth Hope in our gallery area. Then we’re excited to welcome the longstanding Dayton musician Abigail Moone and friends to the stage. We’ll be closing out the first HeartSiq with local favorite DJ Kim L! This is one of those ' Do not miss’ music situations in Dayton.”