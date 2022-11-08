dayton logo
TONIGHT: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ for special exhibition game

What to Know
By
1 hour ago

With the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions in full swing, the time has come for Dayton native Amy Schneider to take the stage.

Tonight, the historic, record-breaking winner of 40 consecutive games and earnings totaling $1.3 million will participate in a special exhibition match of Seeded Champions. Schneider will face Matt Amodio of New Haven, Connecticut, who won 38 games and winnings totaling $1.5 million, and Mattea Roach of Toronto, Canada, who won 23 games and winnings totaling $560,983.

As a Seeded Champion, Schneider, a writer and former engineering manager from Oakland, California, received a first-round bye, allowing her to bypass the quarterfinals which began Oct. 31. The Chaminade Julienne graduate ranks second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Credit: Sean Black

Credit: Sean Black

“See you back here tomorrow for that special exhibition match,” said Jennings at the conclusion of Monday’s episode. “Amy, Matt, Mattea – no wagering. You’re gonna love it.”

The tournament, which assembles the top players of 2022, was taped in September in Los Angeles.

The semifinals will begin Wednesday featuring Schneider against Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Tyler Rhode, a director at a start-up from New York, New York. Schneider will not compete daily due to Amodio and Roach in rotation.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2. This story will be updated tonight with details from the exhibition game.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

