Yellow Cab Tavern to host Dayton’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Yellow Cab Tavern will host Dayton’s Times Square-style New Year’s Eve Ball Drop on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Hosted by Zac Pitts, the event will include silent disco, a Yellow Cab favorite. Silent disco is typically held on the last Friday of every month and includes three different DJ’s playing three different styles of dance music for attendees to switch between.

“We’re so excited to be hosting the fifth annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Dayton,” said Brian Johnson, marketing manager for Yellow Cab Tavern. “Bringing the whole community together to reflect on the past year and welcome in the new year with all of its possibilities is so special. Of course, it’s a huge party too!”

Festivities start at 8 p.m. In addition to silent disco, patrons can enjoy specialty drinks, a food truck and a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight.

“I just couldn’t think of a better way to welcome in the new year,” Johnson added. “What could be better than dancing with your friends and family, a local experience like being in Times Square, and a bubbly toast at midnight. We’re really looking forward to it!”

HOW TO GO

What: Yellow Cab Tavern’s New Year’s Eve Silent Disco and Dayton’s Ball Drop

When: Saturday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 8 p.m. Music begins at 8:30 p.m. Ball drop and sparkling wine toast at midnight.

Cost: $15 presale, $20 at the doors

More info: Visit Facebook

FYI: The Pizza Bandit will be on site until 10 p.m.

