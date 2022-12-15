Year in review: The most-read Dayton.com stories of 2022

Shawnee State Park’s headquarters is located at 13291 US-52 in West Portsmouth. The forest, a two-hour drive from downtown Dayton, is a popular destination for the local outdoors and hiking community.

Shaq’s Big Chicken now set to open 3 locations in region, including Beavercreek

A fast-casual chicken concept founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal landed at not one, but three locations in the region, two of them in the Dayton area.

Big Chicken targeted locations at 10655 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp.’s Austin Landing this year and then Beavercreek and West Chester Twp. in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The three locations are part of an agreement inked by franchisees Steve Christensen and Reid Richards, and Ohio restaurateur Mike Craddick, whom they met eight years ago through his ownership of several Five Guys and Another Broken Egg locations in Ohio.

Dayton native’s ‘remarkable run’ on ‘Jeopardy!’

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Dayton native Amy Schneider’s impressive, history-making, 40-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak came to an end Jan. 26.

Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, Illinois, defeated the Chaminade-Julienne graduate, who fell short during Final Jeopardy!

“Our returning champion Amy Schneider has now been with us 40 days and 40 nights,” said host Ken Jennings in his introductory remarks. “She has amassed over $1.3 million and answered over 1,300 clues correctly. It’s been a remarkable run – one for the books.”

In November Schneider, a resident of Oakland, California, returned to the quiz show to compete in its Tournament of Champions, which assembled the top 21 players of 2022.

Longtime Oakwood restaurant sold after 60 years

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The Oakwood Club, located at 2414 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood, was purchased by The One Esca Group, a restaurant management group based in Dallas, Texas, on June 10.

“When I visited The Oakwood Club for the first time, I absolutely fell in love with the restaurant and the people. Now, as the new owner, I am so proud to be a small part of the continuation of this legacy that has spanned more than half a century in the Dayton community,” Michael Kim, the president of The One Esca Group said.

Twin Peaks comes to Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Twin Peaks, launched in suburban Dallas in 2005, describes its restaurants as much more than a typical sports bar. It opened its Beavercreek location in June.

The Beavercreek restaurant is located at 2661 Fairfield Commons where Fox & Hound was previously located.

WATCH: Dayton 2-year-old wins ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ and our hearts

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

It’s not every day a rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” will score someone $10,000.

But that’s exactly what 2-year-old Grace Oladele of Harrison Twp. did on a January airing of ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

According to Oladele’s mother, Miracle Oladele, the taping of Sunday’s show happened back in mid-November when Oladele was a 1-year-old, so the family has had to keep the big news a secret since then.

Local chicken spot permanently closes

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Almost exactly one year after its debut, Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries in Huber Heights closed its doors for the last time.

Wiley’s co-founder, Kelly Gray, along with her partner, Ray Wiley, confirmed the restaurant at 6315 Brandt Pike (Ohio 201) closed for the last time on Jan. 28. The restaurant opened last year on Jan. 27.

Gray and Wiley also are the founders and former owners of the locally based restaurant chains Hot Head Burritos and Rapid Fired Pizza. In October last year, the pair sold the Rapid Fired Pizza company to Pie Guys Restaurants LLC based in South Carolina, though Gray and Wiley are still the licensees of two Rapid Fired locations in the Dayton area.

