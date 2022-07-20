dayton logo
Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing happening this weekend

As the MVRA kicks off Summer Restaurant Week at more than 25 restaurants around the community from July 24-31, they will host their next event — Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing on Sunday, July 24. CONTRIBUTED / TOM GILLAIM PHOTOGRAPHY

Events
By Alexis Larsen
48 minutes ago

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association has been on fire with food events recently.

Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) reports the inaugural Pickle Fest at the end of June at Austin Landing brought in more than 15,000 people to celebrate all things dill.

A new festival, Pickle Fest – Just Dill With It! was held at Austin Landing on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Hosted by Austin Landing and The Miami Valley Restaurant Association, the event featured pickle vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, live music and activities for children. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

As the MVRA kicks off Summer Restaurant Week at more than 25 restaurants around the community from July 24-31, they will host their next event — Yuengling Summer Music Fest. The event will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Park at Austin Landing. Zahora said she is expecting a massive crowd of country music fans to show up.

Country star Cooper Alan headlines the festivities and promises to deliver a high energy throwdown performance. Thomas Mac and Ashley Martin will join him for the show. Cooper’s music has been streamed over 50 million times. His hit singles include “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix),” “Can’t Dance,” and many more. Because of his streaming and live touring success, he was named a “Next Big Thing” artist by Music Row Magazine.

Country star Cooper Alan will perform Sunday, July 24 at the Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Alexis Larsen

A dozen food vendors will be on hand including Sophia & Mak’s, Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stande, Rolling Indulgence and more to help satisfy hungry customers.

“Taco and Nacho Fest is also new for this year,” said Zahora. “There are quite a few taco festivals and we thought, why not pair the taco and nachos together? It’s all about creating events for the public to enjoy our restaurants, trucks, art and more in the Miami Valley.”

ExploreAgave & Rye to open Centerville location

Here’s what the MVRA has planned through September:

July 24: Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

Aug. 5: Seltzer Fest and Front Street Art Show Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of

Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer? With more than 55 seltzers to try this will be an event seltzer lovers won’t want to miss. There will be an art show featuring local artists work from Front Street Gallery in conjunction with this event. Ticket price buys a souvenir sampling glass and 10 4 oz. seltzer pours.

Aug. 13: Bacon Fest at Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies This event is always packed with people looking to celebrate the best a pig has to offer. Participating restaurants this year Include El Meson, Coco’s Bistro, Marion’s Piazza, Rolling Indulgence, Ja’s & Sweet-umms, Lil’ Tiki Weenies, 1776 Grill, and more.

Bacon Fest returns to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, Aug. 13. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: Contributed

Aug. 27: Taco & Nacho Fest at Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

This brand new food festival is nacho typical food fest with vendors solely focused on different types of tacos and nachos to enjoy. Food vendors include: El Meson, Smokin’ Inferno, What the Taco, Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food, Rolling Indulgence, Kahuna Grindz, Mr Boro’s Tavern, Sophia and Make Caribbean Cuisine, Condado Tacos, Chuy’s and more. Sesh’s new Spicy Margarita and Cutwater Margaritas as well as the Bud Light Beer garden will be available and open for business should you have to quench your thirst. Special margarita and tequila tastings will also take place.

Sept. 17: Beer Fest and Air Force Marathon After Party at The Greene

4452 Buckeye Ln., Beavercreek

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of

The fourth Air Force Marathon After Party will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Greene’s Town Square with live music from Until Rust. This event sells out every year, so get your tickets while you can. Tickets buy 12 four-oz. beer samples and a souvenir mini mug. Tickets can be purchased at www.universe.com/events/beer-fest-and-air-force-marathon-after-party-tickets-LVDZ62

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

