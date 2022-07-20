Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing happening this weekend

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association has been on fire with food events recently.
Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) reports the inaugural Pickle Fest at the end of June at Austin Landing brought in more than 15,000 people to celebrate all things dill.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
As the MVRA kicks off Summer Restaurant Week at more than 25 restaurants around the community from July 24-31, they will host their next event — Yuengling Summer Music Fest. The event will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Park at Austin Landing. Zahora said she is expecting a massive crowd of country music fans to show up.
Country star Cooper Alan headlines the festivities and promises to deliver a high energy throwdown performance. Thomas Mac and Ashley Martin will join him for the show. Cooper’s music has been streamed over 50 million times. His hit singles include “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix),” “Can’t Dance,” and many more. Because of his streaming and live touring success, he was named a “Next Big Thing” artist by Music Row Magazine.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
A dozen food vendors will be on hand including Sophia & Mak’s, Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stande, Rolling Indulgence and more to help satisfy hungry customers.
“Taco and Nacho Fest is also new for this year,” said Zahora. “There are quite a few taco festivals and we thought, why not pair the taco and nachos together? It’s all about creating events for the public to enjoy our restaurants, trucks, art and more in the Miami Valley.”
Here’s what the MVRA has planned through September:
July 24: Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing
10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg
Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies
Aug. 5: Seltzer Fest and Front Street Art Show Austin Landing
10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of
Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer? With more than 55 seltzers to try this will be an event seltzer lovers won’t want to miss. There will be an art show featuring local artists work from Front Street Gallery in conjunction with this event. Ticket price buys a souvenir sampling glass and 10 4 oz. seltzer pours.
Aug. 13: Bacon Fest at Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering
Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies This event is always packed with people looking to celebrate the best a pig has to offer. Participating restaurants this year Include El Meson, Coco’s Bistro, Marion’s Piazza, Rolling Indulgence, Ja’s & Sweet-umms, Lil’ Tiki Weenies, 1776 Grill, and more.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Aug. 27: Taco & Nacho Fest at Austin Landing
10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg
Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies
This brand new food festival is nacho typical food fest with vendors solely focused on different types of tacos and nachos to enjoy. Food vendors include: El Meson, Smokin’ Inferno, What the Taco, Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food, Rolling Indulgence, Kahuna Grindz, Mr Boro’s Tavern, Sophia and Make Caribbean Cuisine, Condado Tacos, Chuy’s and more. Sesh’s new Spicy Margarita and Cutwater Margaritas as well as the Bud Light Beer garden will be available and open for business should you have to quench your thirst. Special margarita and tequila tastings will also take place.
Sept. 17: Beer Fest and Air Force Marathon After Party at The Greene
4452 Buckeye Ln., Beavercreek
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of
The fourth Air Force Marathon After Party will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Greene’s Town Square with live music from Until Rust. This event sells out every year, so get your tickets while you can. Tickets buy 12 four-oz. beer samples and a souvenir mini mug. Tickets can be purchased at www.universe.com/events/beer-fest-and-air-force-marathon-after-party-tickets-LVDZ62
