Explore downtown Dayton with a weekend-long sidewalk sale

Unless guests are consuming food or beverages, they are required to wear facial coverings both indoors and outdoors. Social distancing of at least six feet should also be maintained while participating in the Sidewalk Sale.

The Taste of the Oregon District, a chance to sample food from some of Dayton’s favorite restaurants, returned to Fifth Street on Sunday, Sept. 15. The event included samplings from 19 local, independent Oregon District restaurants with 60 different “bites” to choose from, plus live music, adult beverages, street vendors, and sidewalk sales. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The following businesses will be participating in the Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale:

Art, music and film

● The Blue House at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: “The Blue House is excited to present EXCURSIONS IN TEDDY’S WORLD, new works by Dave Scott at THE CAN Social Distance Gallery at Front Street. Opening First Friday in September and running through Third Sunday in October, we hope you get the chance to come check out new works by local artist Dave Scott in our socially distant gallery on the corner of Dutoit and Second Street in Front Street’s Sculpture Park. Gallery open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

● Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N.: “Start your First Friday at the museum with Swashbuckling Samurai, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Also, find the exhibit In the Company of Friends – Kettering and Patterson Legacies.”

● Dayton Society of Artists presents ILLUMINATE: “Illuminate is a juried exhibition of lens-based work. The call for art was open to Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana artists. Illuminate opens Sept. 4 by appointment.”

● First Friday at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: “First Friday at Front Street provides Dayton with an evening rich in art, entertainment and community. Artists, curators and craftsmen invite you to tour art studios, exhibitions and workshops. To tie the evening together, our guests will enjoy live music and refreshments in the courtyard. This month, Front Street welcomes Scott Lindberg and his acoustic guitar to set the mood in the courtyard. SEPTEMBER GALLERY EXHIBITIONS: The ARTery at Front Street: ’In Motion’; Dana L. Wiley GALLERY: ’Providential’; Divisible Projects; Dutoit Gallery: ’Black Artists Matter’; The Leopold Morgus Art Gallery: ’iPad Art’ by Rhonda Doyal; The Orphanage: ’Momentum | Coming Together Through Diversity’; and The Can.”

● The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Click here for the latest offerings from downtown Dayton’s independent, art theater, featuring in-person and virtual viewing options.

● Mike’s Vintage Toys Pop-up Art Shop, 508 E. Fifth St.: “Mike’s Vintage Toys Art Pop-Up Shop will feature two local Dayton artists who will set up a pop-up shop in front of the store. Jackson Stanard and Radical Moisture Press will be selling stickers, prints, pins and more on Friday from 5-8 p.m!”

● Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: “We’ll be hosting a live DJ in front of our store. Visit for our normal selection of great new and used records, including any exclusive releases leftover from Record Store Day. We will also be offering a few boxes of .25 cent records!”

● Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St.: “Presenting Nathan Orton, an up-and-coming comedian representing the Midwest. He has won ‘Funniest Person In St Louis’ multiple times, has opened for Dave Attell, and was selected to perform on Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart of the City.’ His comedy can be described as dark, satirical and honest.”

● Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: “Yellow Cab presents Pseudo’s All Types of Hype Night. Join Pseudo and Friends for a night of Hip Hop on Sept. 4. Featuring the artists: Pseudo the Feral Child, Christopher Etch Weyrich, Altar Ego, Verses and Juan Cosby. Hosted by Force with visuals by The Synæsthetic Oil Spill. There will be live Graffiti artists in the lot for this event. Music starts at 8 p.m. with a $7 cover starting at 7 p.m. Read the Yellow Cab’s dining policies at yellowcabfoodtrucks.com before coming out.

Lily's Bistro in Dayton's Oregon District is finishing its transformation to Lily's Dayton. The new concept, "Good Food, Tasty Cocktails," will blend some of Lily's familiar favorites with a more affordable menu and cocktail list and offers a tiki-inspired theme. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Dining:

● 416 Diner, 416 E. Fifth St.: “Come to 416 Diner on First Friday and during the Sidewalk Sale for $1 off any hoagie or burger on the menu!”

● Lily’s Bistro, 329 E. Fifth St.: “Join us for Super Dad’s Backyard BBQ Porterhouse for two where Chef Don “Super Dad” Warfe will be grillin’ porterhouses for two on the patio! This four-course meal will also include a bunch of perfect end-of-summer sides, snacks and desserts. **Tickets are for two people** Wine and cocktail special will be available for purchase at the event. We’re offering two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for this event and spots are very limited!”

● Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, 200 E. Fifth St.: “On First Friday and for the Sidewalk Sale offering, get a smoked Angus beef hot dog for dine-in or carryout. Make it a hot dog, chips and a drink for $5 or hot dog only for $3.”

● Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: “For First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale, along with our regular menu and indoor and patio dining, we’ll be selling cookies and blueberry lemonade for you to take as you explore the Sidewalk Sale. Artist Katy Gast will also be selling items out front of Trolley Stop on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m.”

● Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill, 126 N. Main St: “On First Friday and for the Sidewalk Sale, get a house margarita or a red sangria for $6.99 per glass. Also, buy one carryout pizza and get one of equal or lesser value for $6.”

Shopping:

● Baba Love Organics, 116 W. Fifth St.: “Join us for a sneak peek of our downtown storefront, which will officially open on Friday, Sept. 18. We’ll have items for sale, and will be offering a FREE promotional item for our first 10 shoppers each day.”

● beck+call, 504 E. Fifth St.: “Join us on First Friday and for the weekend of the Sidewalk Sale. Shop our store, and browse some of our friends who will be selling their merchandise in front of our store. On Friday, Christian Brothers Meat Company will be out in front of the store, and on Saturday, we will have customized apparel from Amina Karim LLC and jewelry from Swin Co.”

● 1880 Candle Co., 1001 E. Second St. (at Front Street Galleries): “It’s time to harvest our full fall collection! The Botanique will be transformed into a fall dream with traditional favorites, custom blends and the most beautiful collection of autumn vessels.”

● Dayton Peace Museum, located at 208 W. Monument Ave., will be set up as a pop-up vendor in the Oregon District with museum merchandise such as shirts, water bottles, magnets, as well as books, some children’s activity items and fair-trade items and jewelry.

● Don’s Pawn Shop, 107 E. Third St.: “As part of First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale, find leather jackets from $40-100, and also special discounts on jewelry, tools, instruments, drum sets and more.”

● Feathers Vintage Clothing, 440 E. Fifth St.: “Shop downtown Dayton’s vintage shop that has been located in the Oregon District for more than 40 years!”

● Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.: “Empowering women, one garment at a time, we’ll be offering a special 30 percent off the entire store, including already marked-down items.”

● Heart Mercantile, 438 E. Fifth St.: “Along with having their own items for sale in the store and out on the sidewalk, Heart Mercantile will be hosting a pop-up featuring items from Althea’s Lair. If you like spooky, you’ll love Althea’s Lair! They will be set up out front selling their awesome, spooky planters and other items. Check them out on Instagram: @altheas_lair.”

● Kia Cake and Company, (soon to be located at 15 E. First St.): “We will be hosting a pop-up shop, which will be located near Skeleton Dust Records at 133 E. Third St. Buy an assortment of gourmet cake cup jars, as well as other gourmet treats for purchase.”

● Lisse’ Beauty Bar, 21 W. First St.: “In front of the full-service salon, which includes services for hair, nails, massages, microblading, lashes and hair extensions, we’ll be featuring Cabin Fever Confections on Friday night from 5-8 p.m. Cabin Fever Confections will be offering summer specials using locally made jams and fruit butters, as well as fresh/dried organic herbs and citrus.”

● Now and Zen DIY Studio, 37 S. St. Clair St.: “On First Friday and for the Sidewalk Sale: Free Gift Bag (includes genuine gemstone, plant mister and air plant) and all air plants and succulents are buy two, get one free.”

● Square One Salon & Spa, 506 E. Third St.: “As part of First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale, we’re offering 20 percent off all in-stock retail and a gift with purchase of retail or gift certificates.”

● Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: “Join us for a sneak peek of our downtown storefront, which will officially open on Saturday, Sept. 12. For First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale, Vidia’s closet will offer a sale on summer inventory marked down 25 to 50 percent off.”

For more information about these dining, shopping, art and entertainment opportunities, visit the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

WANT TO GO?

What: Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale

Where: Downtown Dayton

When: Friday, Sept. 4 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook