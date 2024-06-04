First of Kings Island’s ‘Summerbration’ festivals begins this weekend

Food and Wine Festival will take place June 7-30 and the live shows begin soon.

Kings Island has launched the new “Summerbration” series featuring its live stage performances and festivals included with park admission.

The new “Gazillion Bubble Show” will headline the summer shows from June 15 through July 7. The touring act will play the Kings Island theater multiple times a day and is a family friendly show mixing science and music as performers dance and create bubbles. It has several visual effects, including the use of strobe lights.

The Festhaus, Kings Island’s entertainment and dining venue, will also host another major “Summerbration” show: “Country Crossroads.” From May 25 through Aug. 11, guests can experience classic country hits and modern songs throughout the day.

A variety of other shows will take place across the park, including a stunts show called “Trailblazers X-Treme” and the nostalgia-infused concert “RetroSpect.”

Summer festivals taking place at the park are also a part of “Summerbration.” The first of the events, the Food and Wine Festival, will take place on various days June 7 through June 30. Guests will have the chance to try a variety of wines and food and enjoy live entertainment.

July 20 through Aug. 4, Kings Island’s annual Grand Carnivale will celebrate cultures across the world with authentic dishes and live entertainment. The “Spectacle of Color Parade” will also travel across the park during the event.

How to go

What: Kings Island’s “Summerbration” events

When: Various dates: Kings Island open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Labor Day

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com or call 513-754-5700

