First responders can stay caffeinated for free until 2021 at Frisch’s

Frisch’s Big Boy and West Chester-based Rooted Grounds Coffee Co. have teamed up to let first responders know they are appreciated this December.
Free coffee is available to any and all first responders throughout the month of December. There is no minimum purchase necessary to receive free coffee, although a valid badge or ID is required.
Any emergency service worker — including those serving in law enforcement, hospitals, firefighting, emergency, paramedic medical services or others — are eligible to take advantage of the deal.
“Frisch’s Big Boy appreciates all who provide or support emergency services. We’re thankful for the heroic women and men who take action during the most challenging circumstances,” Jason Vaughn, president and CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy, said Monday in a release.
“Like Frisch’s, we also share a gratitude for first responders in our communities. Offering a free cup of fresh roasted craft coffee is a simple way for us to say thank you,” David Knopf, president of Rooted Grounds Coffee Co., said in the Frisch’s release.
In addition to the offer for first responders, the free-coffee collaboration is also available to ALL diners on Thursdays only in December 2020. The Free Coffee Thursdays promotion will end on Dec. 31. As with the offer for first responders, no purchase is necessary for the public to participate in Free Coffee Thursdays.
The offers are valid at all area Frisch’s Big Boy locations in dine-in, drive-thru, carryout and Frisch’s Curbside, Frisch’s officials said.