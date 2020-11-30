Grab your holiday shopping list and head to the Oregon District

Luna Gifts & Botanicals, 261 Wayne Ave. Dayton

Luna Gifts & Botanicals is at 261 Wayne Ave. CONTRIBUTED Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

This shop has everything for plant lovers, including hanging plants and air plants. You can also find apparel, vintage games, books, crystals, local art, jewelry and accessories.

Check out their online store at lunadayton.shopsettings.com for more ideas and shipping.

Website | Facebook | Instagram (937) 522-0240 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Thursday, noon – 8 p.m.

Brim on Fifth, 464 E. Fifth St.

A pre-pandemic file photo of Brim on Fifth. VIVIENNE MACHI / STAFF

Caps, cloches, beanies and berets. You name it and Brim on Fifth has the perfect hat to fit any personality.

They also carry skin-care items, socks and jewelry made by local artisans and crafters. Their website reminds shoppers of the value of a purchase: “Your style and your money are supporting the dreams and livelihoods of a dense network of interdependent small businesses around the globe.”

Shop online with items categorized into animal prints, vintage vibes, gifts under $25 and more. Online purchases can be shipped or picked up locally.

Website | Facebook | Instagram (937) 222-4287 | Hours: M-S 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Heart Mercantile, 438 E. Fifth St.

Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District. STAFF FILE PHOTO / HOLLY SHIVELY

Heart Mercantile describes itself as “a snarky shop filled with clothing, home goods, local/handmade, Dayton-centric gifts, jewelry, and much more.”

The shop lives up to that description. You’ll find stationery, soap, tanks and t-shirts, stickers, totes, mugs and much, much more – all fun, quirky and overflowing with Dayton pride.

Online shopping and shipping are available.

Website | Facebook | Instagram (937) 250-6020 | Hours: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily.

Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St.

Mike Patterson of Franklin, a toy dealer for seven years, opened Mike's Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St., in Dayton's Oregon District. File photo by LISA POWELL / STAFF

Remember how much fun it was to play with toys as a kid? Shop at this local vintage toy shop and give the gift of childhood memories.

The shelves are filled with classic toys — Barbies, Hot Wheels, Star Trek and Star Wars figures and Six Million Dollar Man dolls — from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

The store has something for everyone. Visitors can sort through hundreds of plastic toys and action figures piled in plastic tubs that sell for $1 and $2 each. Some of the rare collectibles in the store have price tags that reach $300 to $400.

Mike’s Vintage Toys also sells toys on Ebay.

Facebook | (937) 813-4363 | Hours: Tuesday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

beck + call, 504 E. Fifth St.

beck + call in Dayton's Oregon District. CONTRIBUTED

This women’s and children’s boutique also sells accessories, jewelry, cards, stationery, bath and body items, books and toys.

The shop also embraces the power of women and specializes in feminist goods.

The beck + call website is under construction, but orders can be made via social media. Shipping is available.

Facebook | Instagram (937) 723-8496 |Hours: Tues – Sat. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Closed Monday

Heart Mercantile, Luna and beck + call are sister stores. Make a purchase at one sister store and get 10% off when you shop at another the same day.

Clash Gallery & Boutique, 521 E. Fifth St.

A pre-pandemic photo inside Clash Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Clash features art, handmade items from local crafters and artisans, vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories and more.

Choose from locally made masks, stickers, t-shirts and wall art.

Online shopping features and extensive line of vintage clothing and goods. Shipping is available.

Website | (937) 259-8986 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

More shopping options extend beyond the Oregon District throughout all of downtown Dayton. Consider a gift certificate to a favorite restaurant, coffee shop, The Neon or other businesses.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership site has a guide to downtown businesses at www.downtowndayton.org/find-it-downtown.