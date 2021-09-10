Food, dancing, cooking!: Hispanic Heritage Festival returns next weekend

It’s time to bust out those dancing shoes and stretch pants! The Hispanic Heritage Festival will be returning for its 20th year on Saturday, Sept. 18 at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton.
The Hispanic Heritage Festival, taking place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., benefits the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO).
The festival kicks off at noon with a parade that sets off at Second and St. Clair Streets and travels to RiverScape MetroPark.
The festival is PACO’s largest fundraiser of the year. The organization provides scholarships to local Hispanic students, creates events supporting the local Hispanic community, and promotes Hispanic culture and other charitable initiatives.
The free event is packed with food from Hispanic cultures, a parade featuring costumed groups, live entertainment and more.
Artists like Charlie Aponte, John Del Piano & El Combo from Chicago, Christian Nieves & Herencia Musical from Puerto Rico, Cincinnati-based band Daglio and the Dayton Salsa Project will be performing at the festival.
Guests will also enjoy traditional dance demonstrations from Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico and interactive salsa lessons and Zumba classes. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Cultural Demonstration Booth will be providing up-close demonstrations of Hispanic art, cooking and music.
Make sure you come hungry, as the festival offers guests a chance to indulge in food from Bolivia, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico and more.
HOW TO GO
What: Hispanic Heritage Festival
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., downtown Dayton
When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Free