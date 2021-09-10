Food, dancing, cooking!: Hispanic Heritage Festival returns next weekend

Artists like Charlie Aponte, John Del Piano & El Combo from Chicago, Christian Nieves & Herencia Musical from Puerto Rico, Cincinnati-based band Daglio and the Dayton Salsa Project will be performing at the festival.

Guests will also enjoy traditional dance demonstrations from Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico and interactive salsa lessons and Zumba classes. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Cultural Demonstration Booth will be providing up-close demonstrations of Hispanic art, cooking and music.

Make sure you come hungry, as the festival offers guests a chance to indulge in food from Bolivia, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico and more.

HOW TO GO

What: Hispanic Heritage Festival

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., downtown Dayton

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: pacodayton.org/hispanic-heritage-festival.html