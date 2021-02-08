Grab your sweetheart and head to these Valentine’s Day events in the Miami Valley

What: Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash

Where: The Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 5-6:30 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

💝💟SHOW YOUR LOVE IN DOWNTOWN DAYTON

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is encouraging customers to shop and dine in downtown Dayton this Valentine's Day, including at Clash. FILE

For those hoping to wander through downtown Dayton on Valentine’s Day, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has come up with an area-specific gift guide that includes picks from numerous businesses, museums and restaurants, like The Contemporary Dayton, Twist Cupcakery, Winan’s Chocolates and Coffee, Now and Zen DIY Studio and many more. Using this guide, it will be relatively effortless to find that perfect gift, meal or experience for that special someone on Valentine’s Day.

However, if the gift guide proves to be too much for the gift-giver, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering their Downtown Dollars, a gift card that can be used at more than 60 businesses throughout downtown Dayton. For more information about Downtown Dollars, pay a visit to the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

Even for those who do not want to venture out amid the pandemic, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has taken it upon themselves to create a fairly comprehensive guide to determine which restaurants are offering carryout meals.

💝💟FIRST FRIDAY SWEETHEART STROLL

17 local businesses participated in the February First Friday Chocolate Walk in Tipp City, on Friday, Feb. 7. The event is a fundraiser for the Downtown Tipp City Organization. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

From 5 p .m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Browse Awhile Books will host the family-friendly First Friday Sweetheart Stroll, an event in which indulging in sweet treats is highly encouraged. Just as its name suggests, guests can walk through downtown Tipp City and stop into several businesses and restaurants to indulge in treats such as cake pops and strawberry hot chocolate.

In previous years, this event was called the First Friday Chocolate Walk.

The following Tipp City businesses will be participating in the Sweetheart Stroll event:

Always Blooming , offering chocolate roses or cake pops

, offering chocolate roses or cake pops Browse Awhile Books , offering miniature cream horns

, offering miniature cream horns Topsy Turvy Toys , offering cookies

, offering cookies Sweet Adaline’s Bakery , offering cupcakes

, offering cupcakes Living Simply Soap , offering lemon squares

, offering lemon squares Grounds For Pleasure , offering strawberry hot chocolate

, offering strawberry hot chocolate Golden Leaf and Herb Co. , offering chocolate teas and coffee

, offering chocolate teas and coffee Fox & Feather

Project Believe , offering chocolate-covered pretzels

, offering chocolate-covered pretzels Harrison’s Restaurant

Main Street Financial — Thrivent

Sam & Ethel’s

Tony’s Bada Bing

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early, since space is limited. Tickets are $20 can be purchased by visiting the event’s Facebook page or heading to Browse Awhile Books, located at 118 E. Main St. A map of the businesses offering sweet treats during the event will also be offered at Browse Awhile Books.

WANT TO GO?

Where: Several businesses and restaurants in downtown Tipp City

When: Friday, Feb. 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $20 per person

More info: Website | Facebook

💝💟GALENTINE’S DAY IN DOWNTOWN LEBANON

Ditch your date (at least for the day) to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ladies at downtown Lebanon’s Galentine’s Day event on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many of the businesses in downtown Lebanon will be handing out candy Valentines to passersby. As you walk through the downtown area, be on the lookout for Galentine’s signs on the doors to discover Valentine’s Day-themed goodies and more.

WANT TO GO?

Where: Multiple businesses throughout downtown Lebanon

When: Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

💝💟VALENTINE’S EVENING UNDER THE STARS AT BOONSHOFT

Spend the evening under the stars without having to deal with the cold at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s Valentine’s Evening Under the Stars. During the event, guests can enjoy romantic music and “timeless” constellation love stories in Boonshoft’s planetarium.

Guests can choose among four dates and six showtimes: Thursday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per couple and includes admittance to the show, a box of chocolates and champagne or red wine for two. Tickets are available at the museum’s website.

WANT TO GO?

Where: The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Deweese Pkwy., Dayton

When: Thursday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

💝💟DANCE AND ROMANCE BY THE DAYTON BALLET

The Dayton Ballet will be welcoming its dancers back to the Victoria Theatre stage for the first live in-person performances since the global shutdown in order to celebrate Valentine’s Day. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Dayton Ballet will be welcoming its dancers back to the Victoria Theatre stage for the first live in-person performances since the global shutdown in order to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Dance and Romance shows will feature a series of duets from 18 professional dancers that explore all of the emotions related to love — from ecstasy to anger.

Live versions of the show will be taking place on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. For those who would rather stay at home, the Dayton Ballet will also be offering a live stream of the show which will be available starting on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and through June 30, 2021. Guests can purchase tickets to the live and virtual shows by paying a visit to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s website. Tickets are $50 per person.

WANT TO GO?

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook