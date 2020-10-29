Happy World Vegan Day! Celebrate with a meal at one of these vegan-friendly establishments

On Sunday, Nov. 1, vegans will have the opportunity to celebrate their very own holiday — World Vegan Day.
For those who aren’t familiar with the diet, vegans cannot eat any food that comes from an animal, including all meat, fish, dairy products and honey. So, as you can imagine, it can be nearly impossible to find a good vegan dish at restaurants and other dining establishments. Thankfully, we’ve come up with a guide to the best vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants in the Dayton area.
From Lucky’s Taproom to the new Cafe 1610, these are the go-to dining destinations for vegans (and, well, for everyone) in the Dayton area.
🥕🍠🍅Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
Credit: Lisa Powell
Location: 515 Wayne Ave., Dayton
More info: 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
Wheat Penny Oven & Bar, located in the Oregon District, is Meadowlark Restaurant’s sister restaurant that specializes in high-end pizzas and other entrees. Our favorite vegan dishes include the Mushroom Milanese, Arugula and Shaved Cauliflower Salad.
The show stopper, a Cauliflower T-Bone, is a center-cut slice of cauliflower poached in broth and then cooked to deep, burnished brown on a flat top. The “steak” is garnished with sauce made with olives, garlic, raisins, orange segments, herbs and olive oil.
🥕🍠🍅Christopher’s Restaurant
Credit: Rashida Rawls / Staff
Location: 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
More info: 937-299-0089 | Website | Facebook
For several years, Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering in Kettering has been a vegan and vegetarian mecca in Dayton. The eatery, located in Kettering Plaza, prides itself on offering plenty of vegan options. Even further, Christopher’s Restaurant offers Gluten-Free Taco Tuesdays and Vegan Wednesdays to highlight the restaurant’s best gluten-free and vegan options.
🥕🍠🍅Lucky’s Taproom
Location: 520 E. Fifth St., Dayton
More info: 937-222-6800 | Facebook | Website
For those looking to indulge in a night of drinks and vegan dining, Lucky’s Taproom in the Oregon District proves to be the perfect option. These vegan dining options include Vegan Tequila Chili, vegan sauces, vegan cheese, vegan bread faux chicken and veggies. Apart from these vegan menu staples, the staff at Lucky’s Taproom are happy to make substitutions for their vegan and vegetarian guests.
🥕🍠🍅Butter Cafe
Credit: Butter Cafe
Location: 1106 Brown St., Dayton
More info: 937-985-9917 | Website | Facebook
For the past several years, locals and outsiders alike have flocked to Butter Cafe for its vegan breakfast-inspired dishes. Among our favorites are the vegan pancakes, biscuits and gravy and tofu Reubens.
🥕🍠🍅Cafe 1610
Location: 521 Wayne Ave., Dayton
More info: (937) 815-1610 | Website | Facebook
The newest vegan restaurant in Dayton mostly serves breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes. Its three founders are Xtine Brean, who has operated the vegan food truck Om Nom Mobile Cafe and has served as food-services coordinator at Central State University, who will oversee the restaurant’s kitchen; Molly Blackshear, a Dayton native who will oversee the restaurant’s front-of-the-house operations; and Blackshear’s mother, Cathy Mong, a former Dayton Daily News reporter who retired from the newspaper in 2006 after 26 years, who will coordinate an in-house delivery service. The eatery makes delicious vegan delicacies like burgers, mac 'n cheese and ice cream sandwiches.
🥕🍠🍅Ghostlight Coffee
Locations: 1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton and 800 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Looking for vegan breakfast options on the go? Or perhaps a vegan or vegetarian taco? Head to Ghostlight Coffee, one of Dayton’s beloved coffee destinations that now sells vegan breakfast options and vegan-friendly tacos at its Fantasma Taco restaurant, situated inside of its South Patterson location. Ghostlight’s vegan breakfast sandwiches are made with “Impossible Chorizo,” an Impossible Foods vegan burger blended with Ohio-made chorizo spice, a polenta “egg”, and dairy-free Daiya cheddar cheese on an English muffin.
🥕🍠🍅Purely Sweet Bakery
Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF
Location: The products can be found in multiple spots throughout the Dayton area.
More info: (937) 705-6605 | Facebook
Gluten and dairy-free cookies, cakes and doughnuts have never tasted as good — or at least that’s the case if you’ve ever been to Purely Sweet Bakery. You can find the bakery’s assortment of gluten-free and vegan-friendly baked goods at Spice Rack Beavercreek, 2nd Street Market, all 3 Dorothy Lane Market locations (Gluten-free aisles, and Granola aisles), Butter Cafe and Hills Market in Columbus.
🥕🍠🍅Sprouting Dreams LLC
Sprouting Dreams LLC is a vegan-focused catering company, appearing frequently at events in Dayton and the surrounding area. To ensure that you don’t miss an appearance by Sprouting Dreams LLC, follow them on Facebook.
🥕🍠🍅Sunrise Cafe
Credit: Sunrise Cafe
Location: 259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
More info: (937) 767-7211 | Website | Facebook
Though they aren’t a predominantly vegan establishment, the Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs offers several vegan breakfast and dinner options. Pro tip: Be sure to try their vegan breakfast sausages.
🥕🍠🍅Melt Bar and Grilled
Location: 2733 Fairfield Commons Unit C, Beavercreek
More info: (937) 912-1880 | Website | Facebook
Along with an assortment of delicious grilled cheese sandwiches, this Cleveland-based regional chain offers plentiful vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Additionally, the chain makes many of their own vegan proteins, including seitan, tofu bacon and vegan meatloaf. Be sure to ask for the vegan or gluten-free menu to scour a full list of the vegan offerings — like the vegan Buffalo wings with vegan ranch, for example.
🥕🍠🍅Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
Locations: 812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton and 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville
If you’re craving a hearty slice of vegan pizza, a trip to Old Scratch Pizza is a must. Be sure to indulge in a slice of their cheeseless marinara pizza, made with tomato sauce, oregano and olive oil.
🥕🍠🍅Meadowlark Restaurant
Location: 5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
More info: (937) 434-4750 | Website | Facebook
Though most of the food on the menu at Meadowlark Restaurant in Dayton is not vegan or vegetarian, the revolving menu always includes at least one high-end vegan entree. Additionally, the knowledgeable staff is always happy to make substitutions to ensure that no matter the dietary restriction, each guest leaves full and happy. Be sure that you stay for dessert, as Meadowlark Restaurant makes their own vegan peanut brittle and vegan ice cream.
🥕🍠🍅Nanya Cafe
Location: 6129 N Dixie Dr., Dayton
More info: (937) 396-4013 | Facebook
Dayton’s only Ethiopian eatery, Nanya Cafe, is also vegan and vegetarian-friendly. In fact, the cafe’s owner, Sofi Kinde, is vegan, and can help customers find something on the menu that suits their needs.
🥕🍠🍅Thai 9
Location: 11 Brown St., Dayton
More info: (937) 222-3227 | Website | Facebook
If you’re looking for a restaurant that would suit your vegan needs and those of your non-vegan friends and family, Thai 9 offers the broadest selection of vegan-friendly options. In fact, most of the Thai dishes can be made vegan, especially since the restaurant does not use fish sauce and they have mock chicken and mock duck, in addition to tofu, that can be added to supplement any meal.
🥕🍠🍅Arepas & Co.
Location: 416 E. 3rd St., Dayton
More info: (937) 221-8575 | Website | Facebook
The Columbian restaurant offers a variety of vegan options, from their vegan empanadas to fried plantains. As an added bonus, most menu items are gluten-free.
🥕🍠🍅Fusian
Credit: Fusian Facebook
Locations: 1200 Brown St. #125, Dayton, 2733 Fairfield Commons B, Beavercreek and 1024 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Space B6, Dayton
Aside from being able to make your own vegan and gluten-free concoctions at Fusian, a fast food-adjacent sushi establishment, customers will be able to indulge in preset menu items, like the PB+J sushi roll and Tofu Thai Crunch Salad.
Food trucks
🥕🍠🍅Drunken Waffle
Credit: Submitted
Though the beloved breakfast-themed food truck that’s a staple at Toxic Brew is currently closed for the season, fans of the Drunken Waffle (they use Toxic Brew Company’s beer in place of milk in the batter for their waffles) will also be able to find vegan alternatives to many of the establishment’s menu items. Our favorites include the What the Cluck (beer braised jack fruit) and, of course, the Drunken Waffles (the vegan option comes with cornbread).
🥕🍠🍅Zombie Dogz
More info: (937) 951-2942 | Website | Facebook
Zombie Dogz, an area favorite food truck carrying a healthy supply of inventive hot dogs and other menu items, can make many of their hot dogs vegan-friendly, as long as customers note their dietary restrictions before placing their order.