Happy World Vegan Day! Celebrate with a meal at one of these vegan-friendly establishments

Location: 515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook

Wheat Penny Oven & Bar, located in the Oregon District, is Meadowlark Restaurant’s sister restaurant that specializes in high-end pizzas and other entrees. Our favorite vegan dishes include the Mushroom Milanese, Arugula and Shaved Cauliflower Salad.

The show stopper, a Cauliflower T-Bone, is a center-cut slice of cauliflower poached in broth and then cooked to deep, burnished brown on a flat top. The “steak” is garnished with sauce made with olives, garlic, raisins, orange segments, herbs and olive oil.

🥕🍠🍅Christopher’s Restaurant

Soft vegetable roll: carrots, zucchini, squash, cilantro and vermicelli rice noodles rolled in a spring roll wrapper and served with hoisin and sweet chili dipping sauce. RASHIDA RAWLS / STAFF Credit: Rashida Rawls / Staff Credit: Rashida Rawls / Staff

Location: 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

More info: 937-299-0089 | Website | Facebook

For several years, Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering in Kettering has been a vegan and vegetarian mecca in Dayton. The eatery, located in Kettering Plaza, prides itself on offering plenty of vegan options. Even further, Christopher’s Restaurant offers Gluten-Free Taco Tuesdays and Vegan Wednesdays to highlight the restaurant’s best gluten-free and vegan options.

🥕🍠🍅Lucky’s Taproom

Location: 520 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: 937-222-6800 | Facebook | Website

For those looking to indulge in a night of drinks and vegan dining, Lucky’s Taproom in the Oregon District proves to be the perfect option. These vegan dining options include Vegan Tequila Chili, vegan sauces, vegan cheese, vegan bread faux chicken and veggies. Apart from these vegan menu staples, the staff at Lucky’s Taproom are happy to make substitutions for their vegan and vegetarian guests.

🥕🍠🍅Butter Cafe

Sweet Potato Pie French Toast Credit: Butter Cafe Credit: Butter Cafe

Location: 1106 Brown St., Dayton

More info: 937-985-9917 | Website | Facebook

For the past several years, locals and outsiders alike have flocked to Butter Cafe for its vegan breakfast-inspired dishes. Among our favorites are the vegan pancakes, biscuits and gravy and tofu Reubens.

🥕🍠🍅Cafe 1610

The "Cactus Tofu Scramble: at a new vegan restaurant called 1610 Cafe, now opwn on Wayne Avenue in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 521 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: (937) 815-1610 | Website | Facebook

The newest vegan restaurant in Dayton mostly serves breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes. Its three founders are Xtine Brean, who has operated the vegan food truck Om Nom Mobile Cafe and has served as food-services coordinator at Central State University, who will oversee the restaurant’s kitchen; Molly Blackshear, a Dayton native who will oversee the restaurant’s front-of-the-house operations; and Blackshear’s mother, Cathy Mong, a former Dayton Daily News reporter who retired from the newspaper in 2006 after 26 years, who will coordinate an in-house delivery service. The eatery makes delicious vegan delicacies like burgers, mac 'n cheese and ice cream sandwiches.

🥕🍠🍅Ghostlight Coffee

Ghostlight Coffee unveils new vegan breakfast options. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Locations: 1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton and 800 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: Website | Facebook

Looking for vegan breakfast options on the go? Or perhaps a vegan or vegetarian taco? Head to Ghostlight Coffee, one of Dayton’s beloved coffee destinations that now sells vegan breakfast options and vegan-friendly tacos at its Fantasma Taco restaurant, situated inside of its South Patterson location. Ghostlight’s vegan breakfast sandwiches are made with “Impossible Chorizo,” an Impossible Foods vegan burger blended with Ohio-made chorizo spice, a polenta “egg”, and dairy-free Daiya cheddar cheese on an English muffin.

🥕🍠🍅Purely Sweet Bakery

Gluten free and vegan oatmeal cream pies from Purely Sweet Bakery. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

Location: The products can be found in multiple spots throughout the Dayton area.

More info: (937) 705-6605 | Facebook

Gluten and dairy-free cookies, cakes and doughnuts have never tasted as good — or at least that’s the case if you’ve ever been to Purely Sweet Bakery. You can find the bakery’s assortment of gluten-free and vegan-friendly baked goods at Spice Rack Beavercreek, 2nd Street Market, all 3 Dorothy Lane Market locations (Gluten-free aisles, and Granola aisles), Butter Cafe and Hills Market in Columbus.

🥕🍠🍅Sprouting Dreams LLC

Rosemary quinoa and peas with roasted squash, mushrooms, and balsamic roasted tomatoes, made by Chef Da’Ves Malone of Sprouting Dreams LLC. CONTRIBUTED

More info: Website | Facebook

Sprouting Dreams LLC is a vegan-focused catering company, appearing frequently at events in Dayton and the surrounding area. To ensure that you don’t miss an appearance by Sprouting Dreams LLC, follow them on Facebook.

🥕🍠🍅Sunrise Cafe

The Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs. Credit: Sunrise Cafe Credit: Sunrise Cafe

Location: 259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: (937) 767-7211 | Website | Facebook

Though they aren’t a predominantly vegan establishment, the Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs offers several vegan breakfast and dinner options. Pro tip: Be sure to try their vegan breakfast sausages.

🥕🍠🍅Melt Bar and Grilled

Location: 2733 Fairfield Commons Unit C, Beavercreek

More info: (937) 912-1880 | Website | Facebook

Along with an assortment of delicious grilled cheese sandwiches, this Cleveland-based regional chain offers plentiful vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Additionally, the chain makes many of their own vegan proteins, including seitan, tofu bacon and vegan meatloaf. Be sure to ask for the vegan or gluten-free menu to scour a full list of the vegan offerings — like the vegan Buffalo wings with vegan ranch, for example.

🥕🍠🍅Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Locations: 812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton and 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

More info: Website | Facebook

If you’re craving a hearty slice of vegan pizza, a trip to Old Scratch Pizza is a must. Be sure to indulge in a slice of their cheeseless marinara pizza, made with tomato sauce, oregano and olive oil.

🥕🍠🍅Meadowlark Restaurant

Location: 5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

More info: (937) 434-4750 | Website | Facebook

Though most of the food on the menu at Meadowlark Restaurant in Dayton is not vegan or vegetarian, the revolving menu always includes at least one high-end vegan entree. Additionally, the knowledgeable staff is always happy to make substitutions to ensure that no matter the dietary restriction, each guest leaves full and happy. Be sure that you stay for dessert, as Meadowlark Restaurant makes their own vegan peanut brittle and vegan ice cream.

🥕🍠🍅Nanya Cafe

What is Nanya's Cafe?

Location: 6129 N Dixie Dr., Dayton

More info: (937) 396-4013 | Facebook

Dayton’s only Ethiopian eatery, Nanya Cafe, is also vegan and vegetarian-friendly. In fact, the cafe’s owner, Sofi Kinde, is vegan, and can help customers find something on the menu that suits their needs.

🥕🍠🍅Thai 9

Location: 11 Brown St., Dayton

More info: (937) 222-3227 | Website | Facebook

If you’re looking for a restaurant that would suit your vegan needs and those of your non-vegan friends and family, Thai 9 offers the broadest selection of vegan-friendly options. In fact, most of the Thai dishes can be made vegan, especially since the restaurant does not use fish sauce and they have mock chicken and mock duck, in addition to tofu, that can be added to supplement any meal.

🥕🍠🍅Arepas & Co.

Location: 416 E. 3rd St., Dayton

More info: (937) 221-8575 | Website | Facebook

The Columbian restaurant offers a variety of vegan options, from their vegan empanadas to fried plantains. As an added bonus, most menu items are gluten-free.

🥕🍠🍅Fusian

Create custom sushi rolls at Fusian. Credit: Fusian Facebook Credit: Fusian Facebook

Locations: 1200 Brown St. #125, Dayton, 2733 Fairfield Commons B, Beavercreek and 1024 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Space B6, Dayton

More info: Website | Facebook

Aside from being able to make your own vegan and gluten-free concoctions at Fusian, a fast food-adjacent sushi establishment, customers will be able to indulge in preset menu items, like the PB+J sushi roll and Tofu Thai Crunch Salad.

Food trucks

🥕🍠🍅Drunken Waffle

Son of a Biscuit and The Drunken Waffle will square off in the first ever Battle of the Breakfasts. The event is presented by Ghostlight Coffee and Son of a Biscuit. Pictured: food from Drunken Waffle. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

More info: Website | Facebook

Though the beloved breakfast-themed food truck that’s a staple at Toxic Brew is currently closed for the season, fans of the Drunken Waffle (they use Toxic Brew Company’s beer in place of milk in the batter for their waffles) will also be able to find vegan alternatives to many of the establishment’s menu items. Our favorites include the What the Cluck (beer braised jack fruit) and, of course, the Drunken Waffles (the vegan option comes with cornbread).

🥕🍠🍅Zombie Dogz

More info: (937) 951-2942 | Website | Facebook

Zombie Dogz, an area favorite food truck carrying a healthy supply of inventive hot dogs and other menu items, can make many of their hot dogs vegan-friendly, as long as customers note their dietary restrictions before placing their order.