Here’s how to view the Rike’s Wonderland Windows this holiday season

Complete details on cautionary measures and to register for a time slot, go to daytonlive.org/holiday.

The animated windows feature whimsical elves, animals and other figures and have been on display in the windows of Rike’s Department Store since the 1940s.

Last year, critically acclaimed theatre and opera scenic designer and Dayton native Adam Koch, along with partner Steven Royal, added redesigned windows and revealed them to the public. Each has characters from the original windows as well as some newly discovered and donated figures.

Rike's Wonderland Windows

The boxes were constructed by Scenic Solutions from West Carrollton, with costumes created by the Dayton Sewing Collaborative.