Annual holiday celebration in downtown Tipp City expands to week-long event

The annual tradition of Yuletide Winter’s Gathering returns to Tipp City’s historical downtown this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11 as local business owners show off their shops, restaurants and other offerings. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Do | 2 hours ago
By Ashley Moor

One of the most popular holiday shopping kick-off events in the area is still on this winter.

This year, Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Yuletide Winter’s Gathering, an annual celebration of all things holiday-related, is set to take place over the course of a week from Nov. 9-15. The event typically is scheduled over a weekend.

From Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 13, and on Sunday, Nov. 15, the event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The event takes place on Main Street in downtown Tipp City.

The annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering celebration typically includes plenty of holiday shopping and food located at the shops, restaurants and pop-up boutiques in the downtown area. These holiday festivities also typically include photos with Santa Claus and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Though the plans have yet to be fully ironed out, there will be some form of crowd control and social distancing guidelines to ensure that everyone in attendance has fun in the safest way possible. This year, children will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa and a plexiglass wall will allow for pictures with Santa as well.

“Instead of doing the event just on a weekend, like on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we are holding the event from the 10th through the 15th,” said Kim Bulgin, the executive director of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. We can do crowd control and give more people opportunities to come and not have to rush through their time at the gathering."

The Yuletide Winter’s Gathering gives visitors and locals alike a chance to get a jump start on their holiday shopping at all of the local establishments in downtown Tipp City. And this year, organizers promise to deliver the same outcome, albeit with a few more social distancing restrictions.

Future announcements regarding the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering can be found on the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s website or Facebook page.

