How you can support local charities by purchasing locally made works of art

To place a bid, a text can be sent containing letter and number of the piece and proposed price to one of the numbers displayed on the project’s website. Upon receiving those texts, each work of art on the website will be updated manually to reflect the highest bid received.

Over the course of the two weeks that the auction is open, bidders should check the website periodically to make sure they have not been outbid. All payments will then be arranged through Venmo and PayPal to a private account which will funnel money to the Dayton Foundation on behalf of the Do Something Unconventional! Fund. After purchasing an item, a socially-distanced pickup will be arranged.

For those not interested or able to participate in the auction, the Art Ascending project asks everyone who can to write a check to The Dayton Foundation with “Do Something Unconventional! Fund #8518″ in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 1401 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45409.

For more information about the auction, pay a visit their website.