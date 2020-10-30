JUST IN: A new dining option starts TODAY in Tipp City

Rob Scott, owner of Greenfire Fresh, in Tipp City, is launching a separate burger-and-fries carryout restaurant today, Oct. 30, 2020. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Scott purchased Greenfire Bistro at 965 W. Main St. in Tipp City earlier this year, and changed its name to Greenfire Fresh. All Burgers and More food is prepared in Greenfire Fresh’s kitchens.

Orders are placed at www.burgersandmore.online and can be picked up behind Greenfire Fresh. Burgers and More has no inside seating.

Scott, a Tipp City native and resident, had worked alongside previous owner and founder Art Chin as the restaurant’s sous chef for three years prior to purchasing the business in July 2020. Art Chin founded the restaurant nearly 22 years ago as Chin’s Ginger Grill, and changed its name to Greenfire Bistro in 2010.

For more information about Greenfire Fresh, check out www.facebook.com/greenfirefresh. To place an order with Burgers and More, go to www.burgersandmore.online.