JUST IN: A new dining option starts TODAY in Tipp City

A new dining option that offers contact-free carryout, curbside pickup and delivery opens today in Tipp City.
The new restaurant concept is called Burgers and More by Chef Rob, and it is a second venture from the owner of Greenfire Fresh, Rob Scott. The new restaurant of sorts opens today, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.
“There’s a larger need for carry out and delivery at this time with COVID-19,” Scott told this news outlet Friday morning. “Greenfire’s food is tremendous but doesn’t travel well. This menu all travels well and hits those who are still timid about eating out.”
Scott has partnered with ChowNow and DoorDash for delivery, and a Burgers and More app is in the works.
The Burgers and More menu includes Chef Rob’s Classic Burger, a six-ounce seasoned ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and house-made garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun with fries. A Jerk Burger, Fried Pickle Spears and Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread also are available.
Scott purchased Greenfire Bistro at 965 W. Main St. in Tipp City earlier this year, and changed its name to Greenfire Fresh. All Burgers and More food is prepared in Greenfire Fresh’s kitchens.
Orders are placed at www.burgersandmore.online and can be picked up behind Greenfire Fresh. Burgers and More has no inside seating.
Scott, a Tipp City native and resident, had worked alongside previous owner and founder Art Chin as the restaurant’s sous chef for three years prior to purchasing the business in July 2020. Art Chin founded the restaurant nearly 22 years ago as Chin’s Ginger Grill, and changed its name to Greenfire Bistro in 2010.
For more information about Greenfire Fresh, check out www.facebook.com/greenfirefresh. To place an order with Burgers and More, go to www.burgersandmore.online.