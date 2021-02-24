JUST IN: Guy Fieri’s ‘Flavortown Kitchen’ is now open at The Greene in Beavercreek

Legendary foodie king and Food Network star Guy Fieri has opened a delivery-only restaurant at The Greene.
According to Guy Fieri’s website, a “Flavortown Kitchen” location has opened at The Greene at 4459 Cedar Park Dr., the address of Brio Tuscan Grille. Flavortown Kitchens are rapidly popping-up across the U.S. and are operating as “ghost kitchens” instead of stand-alone, brick-and-mortar establishments.
Dorian Hunter, The Greene’s market director, said in a statement to this news outlet that the retail and lifestyle center “cannot comment on prospective businesses locating to The Greene until the deal has been executed by both parties.”
There are already 11 Flavortown Kitchen locations listed in Ohio, although The Greene’s restaurant is the only Dayton-area location. Columbus has four kitchens listed, and there is also one in West Chester and one in Mason.
“Flavortown Kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant featuring real-deal flavors from Chef Guy Fieri,” according to the Flavortown website. “From our signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings to our award-winning Mac N Cheese Burger, all of Flavortown’s favorites come straight to your doorstep.”
Breaking entertainment news outlet, Deadline, reported that Flavortown is partnered with Robert Earl, the Planet Hollywood founder, in a company called Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), a company that trades in virtual kitchens to help existing restaurants gain extra revenue from celebrity-branded concepts.
The new chain is currently growing in 24 states, with most locations having launched in late January or early February, reported Deadline.
