JUST IN: Guy Fieri’s ‘Flavortown Kitchen’ is now open at The Greene in Beavercreek

According to Guy Fieri’s website, a “Flavortown Kitchen” location has opened at The Greene at 4459 Cedar Park Dr., the address of Brio Tuscan Grille. Flavortown Kitchens are rapidly popping-up across the U.S. and are operating as “ghost kitchens” instead of stand-alone, brick-and-mortar establishments.

Dorian Hunter, The Greene’s market director, said in a statement to this news outlet that the retail and lifestyle center “cannot comment on prospective businesses locating to The Greene until the deal has been executed by both parties.”