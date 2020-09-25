JUST IN: Scene 75 to reopen soon with roller coaster and double-decker carousel

Scene 75, located at 6196 Poe Ave. in Dayton, has been temporarily closed since tornadoes tore their way through the Miami Valley last year. The damage to Scene 75 was significant enough for founder and CEO Jonah Sandler to take this as an opportunity to remodel and improve the establishment.

An official reopening date has not been announced, however, the center’s Facebook page now reads that it will be back in November 2020.