JUST IN: New bar in the works in former Bingers space in downtown Dayton

A new bar appears to be in the works in the 100 block of East Third Street, where the Fire Blocks District is generating retail momentum with a just-opened bakery and a full-service restaurant in the works, among other projects.
According to an application for a full liquor license filed this week with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, the new bar, with a working name of Bozacks, is in the planning stages at 142 E. Third St. The space previously housed Bingers Bar until it closed in late 2016. Bozacks LLC also obtained a vendors license a week ago for the space.
The founder of the new venture could not be reached Friday morning.
A liquor-license application usually comes early in the development stage of a new bar or restaurant, and does not always lead to a new business opening, since there are many other regulatory and financial obstacles that can sidetrack a project prior to opening.
The Salt Block Biscuit Company opened earlier this week in the same block where Bozacks is in the works, and a full-service restaurant called Jollity also in the build-out phase in the same block.