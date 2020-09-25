X

JUST IN: New bar in the works in former Bingers space in downtown Dayton

A new bar with a working name of "Bozacks" appears to be in the works at 142 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton. FILE
By Mark Fisher

A new bar appears to be in the works in the 100 block of East Third Street, where the Fire Blocks District is generating retail momentum with a just-opened bakery and a full-service restaurant in the works, among other projects.

According to an application for a full liquor license filed this week with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, the new bar, with a working name of Bozacks, is in the planning stages at 142 E. Third St. The space previously housed Bingers Bar until it closed in late 2016. Bozacks LLC also obtained a vendors license a week ago for the space.

The founder of the new venture could not be reached Friday morning.

A liquor-license application usually comes early in the development stage of a new bar or restaurant, and does not always lead to a new business opening, since there are many other regulatory and financial obstacles that can sidetrack a project prior to opening.

The Salt Block Biscuit Company opened earlier this week in the same block where Bozacks is in the works, and a full-service restaurant called Jollity also in the build-out phase in the same block.

A new bar with a working name of Bozacks appears to be in the works at 142 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District in downtown Dayton, according to a liquor license application filed with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. MARK FISHER/STAFF
