JUST IN: Tank’s Bar & Grill to reopen dining room, but it won’t be quite like the old days yet

Tank’s Bar & Grill, which had pushed back its July reopening plans to make some unexpected HVAC repairs, is finally poised to reopen its dining room, although there will be some safety precautions and restrictions in place to protect diners and employees, Tank’s owner Debra Tankersley said in an email.
The popular Dayton pub at 2033 Wayne Ave. will re-launch dine-in service at 8 a.m. Aug. 26, Tankersley said.
Here are the safety precautions and restrictions Tankersley described in an email: The restaurant will have about 60 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity because of social distancing. It will be taking reservations and call-ahead seating only. No parties of more than 10 can be seated at one table. Masks will be required for diners to get to their seats and if they get up to use the restroom or look at the beer list.
The email explained the reservations policy: “We will not have walk-in to protect (against) overcrowding and to keep our workers and customers safe,” the Tank’s owner said. Reservations must be made over the phone, and not by email or Facebook message, because, “We need to ask questions to better serve your needs,” Tankersley said.
The menu has changed slightly, but breakfast will still be served all day.
The pub at 2033 Wayne Ave. had been scheduled to reopen for curbside service in late July, then moved toward reopening its dining room a couple of weeks later. But failure of an air-conditioning unit in the Tank’s kitchen, along with problems with the restaurant’s phone lines, delayed those initial reopening plans, Tankersley said last week.
Tank’s reopened for curbside service only.on Aug. 12. Delivery by Uber Eats followed a couple of days later.
For updates on hours, Octoberfest plans, holiday plans and other developments, check out the Tank’s Bar & Grill Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TanksBarandGrill or its web site at TanksBarAndGrill.com.