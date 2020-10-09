LAST CHANCE: 5 can’t-miss dishes for Veggie Week

Chappy’s has a New Orleans-style veggie po boy made with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers and zucchini on French bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Coco’s Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton | 937-228-2626 | https://228coco.com

The Thai Peanut dish is made with chili garlic Thai-inspired peanut sauce, red bell peppers, red onion, cilantro and basil, toasted peanuts, and rice noodles. Add a beet salad with mixed greens, fresh beets, grapefruit, grapefruit gastrique, goat cheese, beet 1000 island and you have yourself a meal.

Meadowlark Restaurant

5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp. | (937) 434-4750 | www.meadowlarkrestaurant.com

Meadowlark is offering eight special dishes, more than any of the restaurants. Local shishito peppers with miso and parmesan cheese; fried green tomatoes with chow chow and remoulade; crispy potatoes and cauliflower with Brauny’s psychedelic green chutney; shaved squash and apple salad with buttermilk dressing; griddle-laced cheese and butternut squash taco with diced poblanos and guajillo sauce; sweet potato, spinach and chickpea curry with coconut milk, basil, lime and steamed jasmine rice; chicken-fried rutabaga with mushroom country gravy served with mashed potatoes and broccolini; and pumpkin butterscotch bread pudding. It’s hard to know what to choose from. We’ll have them all.

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 | https://gotonicks.com

Greekful Dead Pizza is made with olive oil, spinach, mozzarella cheese, red onion, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, and feta cheese — $12.99 for 9-inch or $16.99 for 14-inch.

Cauliflower T-Bone, Wheat Penny Oven and Bar Credit: Wheat Penny, Facebook Credit: Wheat Penny, Facebook

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | (937) 496-5268 | www.wheatpennydayton.com

Wheat Penny’s Cauliflower T-Bone is a standing favorite. A thick center-cut slice of cauliflower is poached in aromatic broth, then cooked to a deep, burnished brown on the flat top until it looks like a steak. Garnished with a rough-chopped salsa-like sauce full of things cauliflower loves — olives, garlic, raisins, orange segments, herbs and good olive oil. A savory, dramatic, center-of-the-plate take on a favorite vegetable.

